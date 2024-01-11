Complex Care Certificate Trains Professionals, Builds Ecosystem Of Care For Addressing Complex Health And Social Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kaiser Permanente has made curriculum available to 2,000 learners at California safety net healthcare organizations

- Kathleen Noonan, Camden Coalition CEO, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Camden Coalition's recently-launched comprehensive Complex Care Certificate ( ) – generating significant interest among health systems and social service groups and already licensed for use by several leading organizations – is the first scalable training of its scope and depth to provide practitioners with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to deliver care to people with complex health and social needs.Built on a set of core competencies for frontline providers developed by the Camden Coalition and a committee of national experts, the Complex Care Certificate consists of nine self-paced online courses that teach interdisciplinary complex care teams how to engage with people with complex health and social needs and help them reach their goals. The courses incorporate the experience not only of leading professionals in the field – nurses, social workers, community health workers, case managers and doctors – but of people with lived experience who have had to navigate fragmented systems to access care that addresses their complex health and social needs.Among those that will be using the new Certificate, which was officially launched in November, are:-Kaiser Permanente, which has made the curriculum available to up to 2,000 learners working in interdisciplinary care teams in California safety net healthcare organizations.-Rush University Medical Center's Social Work and Community Health Department.-Cooper University Hospital's Urban Health Institute.-Oaks Integrated Care-Several other large health systems, networks of federally qualified health clinics (FQHCs), and social service agencies are finalizing arrangements.As communities and health systems across the country begin addressing social determinants of health and health inequities in earnest, standards of care delivery are changing to become more person-centered, team-based, and expansive in their aims. Increasingly, as in California under its CalAIM Medicaid transformation project and Massachusetts under its 1115 Medicaid waiver, healthcare and social service providers are tasked with working together to address individuals' food, housing, transportation, and legal needs alongside their health conditions. The Complex Care Certificate is designed to give providers the tools to thrive in this new reality.“To build a robust ecosystem of care for individuals with complex health and social needs, we need a wide array of professionals in the field to have a common understanding of best practices and strategies and to be able to deliver high quality, person-centered care,” said Kathleen Noonan, President and CEO of the Camden Coalition.“This curriculum is an important step in moving complex care to the forefront of our country's healthcare and social service agenda.”“Incorporating this type of complex care training into a team's ongoing professional education can transform how they deliver care to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and some of the most challenging cases our healthcare and social services systems face,” said Renee Murray, Director of Teaching and Training at the Camden Coalition.“This curriculum is already proving valuable for organizations that piloted it during its development and those that are beginning to use it now.”Among the courses offered as part of the Complex Care Certificate are:-Relationship-building in complex care – how to build sustainable and authentic healing relationships with patients, while also setting boundaries and practicing self-care.-Power and oppression in complex care – identifying these factors and ways in which personal privilege can be responsibly used to advocate for individuals in need.-Trauma-informed complex care – understanding the roots, impacts and experiences that comprise trauma and how to interact with others to reduce trauma and trauma responses.-Harm reduction in complex care – its origins, how to practice it and how to adopt those practices across an organization.-Care planning in complex care – the spirit and process of care planning in partnership with the patient to prioritize a patient's goals and vision for their life.-Complex care delivery – how to communicate with patients, families, and colleagues in a person-centered way and how to support patients in reaching their goals.-Collaboration and communication in complex care teams – cultivating authentic healing relationships with team members, overcoming conflict, and managing feedback.The Certificate also includes team activities and an optional capstone“systems change project” – an interactive process that supports learners in identifying and implementing change in their teams, organizations, or communities.About Camden CoalitionThe Camden Coalition works to improve care for people with complex health and social needs in Camden, NJ, and across the country. The organization implements person-centered programs and pilots new models that address chronic illness and social barriers to health and well-being. Supported by a robust data infrastructure, cross-sector convening, and shared learning, its community-based programs improve outcomes for some of society's most vulnerable individuals. The Camden Coalition's National Center for Complex Health and Social Needs connects complex care practitioners with each other and with data, tools, and other resources. For more information, visit .# # #

Teri Willard

Camden Coalition

+1 856-381-6333

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn