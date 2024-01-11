Leading EV Charger Manufacturer Unveils All-In-One, Tesla NACS Compatible, Ultra-Fast DC Charger For North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chaevi DC fast chargers are designed to maximize local service operational efficiencies by minimizing installation footprint and enhancing cost-effectiveness

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chaevi America (“Chaevi”), a leading manufacturer and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the availability of its new 400kW all-in-one DC EV charger for the North American market. The ultra-fast DC charger provides EV drivers and corridor charging locations with the reliability of Chaevi EV charging equipment and connectivity at speeds previously unavailable.This DC fast charger provides simultaneous charging from two ports interchangeable with the CCS1 and NACS connector configurations. Its all-in-one design enables deployment in smaller spaces with lower installation costs than other fast-charging solutions requiring power cabinets and dispensers separately. The ultra-fast DC charger has a maximum of 500-amp liquid-cooled cables for optimal conduction and faster charging, even on low-voltage vehicles. It includes remote hardware reset and diagnostics for serviceability and operation efficiency.Consistent with other Chaevi high-speed chargers, it offers multiple payment options with RFID (e-card), credit cards, or an app, supports OCPP 1.6 and 2.0.1, and is plug-and-charge - ISO 15118 compliant. For an improved user experience, this DC fast charger is equipped with a 15-inch LCD high-contrast touchscreen. The charger will feature the CES innovation-awarded waitlist system when the system becomes commercially available.The product announcement and North American availability come as most US states are preparing for DC fast charger infrastructure deployments through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funding. In addition, according to a study by S&P Global early last year, 172,000 DC fast (Level 3) public chargers will be required by 2030 to support the growth in EVs. The ultra high-speed charger is expected to be fully NEVI-compliant by Q2 2024 and is available for pre-order now to provide the rapidly growing market with reliability and flexibility.Chaevi is a leading EV charging manufacturer that owns and controls the entire technology stack: hardware, software platform, and owner operator across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East since 2016. A leading EV charging station manufacturer and EV charging software innovator, Chaevi was awarded the 2023 CES Innovation Award for its advanced EV charging system reservation platform and was awarded again for its license plate recognition technology in 2024.A range of Chaevi EV charging stations are on display at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, West Hall Booth #6260, in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall. If you would like to schedule time with Chaevi to learn more about their new high-speed DC fast charger or to schedule an interview, email ....###About CHAEVIWith more than 30,000 level 2 AC and DC fast chargers delivered to date across 16 countries, CHAEVI manufactures, installs, and operates a range of electric vehicle (EV) chargers ranging from 7kW to 400kW ultra-fast chargers to aid in the widespread adoption of electric vehicles across the Asia, Europe, and Americas. Chaevi is committed to providing diverse and reliable hardware and software solutions to the estimated 500,000 public charging ports needed in the United States. Chaevi pairs its quality EV charging hardware with an end-to-end charging turnkey solution for EV charging software, from operation (CPO), payment service, and mobility charging MSP business to provide customer-oriented charging services. Chaevi also has a network of local partners to support the maintenance of their chargers for a true end-to-end charging solution.SourcesS&P Global. (2023, Jan 01). EV Chargers: How many do we need?Muller, J. (2023, Dec. 11). First Biden-funded electric car charging station opens. Axios.

