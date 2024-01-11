Halon Releases Halon Engage 11 And Halon Protect 11 With Customizable Dashboards And Comprehensive Data Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GöTEBORG, SWEDEN, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Halon , the leader in email infrastructure software, is thrilled to announce the latest quarterly release of their Halon Engage and Halon Protect solutions. The releases bring the power of customizable dashboards, built-in historical logging for comprehensive data insights, AMP support for HTTP submission, and much more, to further streamline email operations for service providers.With customizable dashboards, Halon users gain the ability to quickly fine-tune, modify, and rearrange components to perfectly match their unique needs. This enables rapid identification, analysis, and resolution of both delivery and abuse issues, streamlining operations, and accelerating issue detection. The result is heightened operational efficiency, ensuring a more responsive and effective workflow.Built-in historical logging empowers users with access to both real-time and historical data in one place, making it easier and faster to find and correct delivery and abuse issues. With built-in historical logging, you no longer need to toggle back and forth between different user interfaces, leading to further efficiencies in your email operations.Anders Berggren, CPO and co-founder of Halon, says, 'Working on Halon Engage 11 and Halon Protect 11, we wanted to empower our clients even further by giving them even more control, customization, and visibility. Our unique and immersive user interface signifies a great leap forward, and it is always exciting to provide tools that resonate with our clients' ever-evolving needs.”As usual, this quarterly release contains tons of additional features and improvements, including AMP email support for the HTTP message generation API, the introduction of accounting logs in the web user interface, and the incorporation of a consume-only, spool-in queue directory type. All the enhancements and features introduced in the release ultimately contribute to more streamlined operations and increased productivity, paving the way for accelerated growth and success for our clients.About HalonFounded in 2010 in Gothenburg, Sweden, Halon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world's most important means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business. That's why we are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure plus the best team in the space of email. For more information, visit

