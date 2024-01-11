AI-Modeled Fashion Revolution: 'Magicmodel By Woww.Ai' Unveiled Transforming Photographed Apparel Into Model Images

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your Clothes Worn by AI Models. 'MagicModel by woww' Released – Creating Images of Models Wearing Photos of Clothes Taken with Your Smartphone in as Little as One Week

Generated pictures example

Capable of replicating a variety of requests including race, background, and poses for photo captions.

SETAGAYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blend in Corporation is innovating the fashion image generation scene. Their latest service, 'MagicModel by woww ' promises to revolutionize how brands showcase clothing. Leveraging AI, 'MagicModel' transforms simple smartphone photos of apparel into professional model images, offering a cutting-edge tool for fashion marketing.

The 'MagicModel by woww' service is at the forefront of AI-driven fashion innovation. By analyzing dozens of smartphone-captured clothing photos, this AI Look/Model Image Creation Service empowers professional AI creators to craft lifelike images that are revolutionizing the industry.

The traditional apparel industry often faces delays and high costs associated with studio photography, from planning to final delivery. This traditional approach impacts the speed and efficiency of creative production cycles.

Want to upgrade the quality of EC look images to a certain extent

Want to create new creatives before the season changes

Want to test advertisements while changing visuals as well as text

For such apparel brands, this service can deliver high-quality brand visuals in as little as one week, significantly reducing time and cost.

Seamless Process to Craft Bespoke Fashion Imagery with 'MagicModel by woww'

Initiate your journey to distinct brand creatives by simply uploading photographs of clothing items. The process begins with an initial consultation to understand the specific imagery goals. Following this, the upload of apparel photos enables the creation of high-quality model photos in as short a timeframe as one week.

Ensuring Excellence: Quality Assurance by Expert Photographers

Each image crafted undergoes a rigorous quality check by seasoned professional photographers, guaranteeing only top-tier results are delivered. Tailored retouching services are available to fine-tune color tones and atmosphere, meeting individual aesthetic preferences.

Broad Spectrum Customization: From Pose to Background

The service offers unparalleled customization options. Clients can specify their requirements, including poses, backgrounds, racial representation, and facial expressions. The flexibility extends to fulfilling specific requests, such as replicating a desired pose or expression from an existing photograph.

About blend in, inc.

It is at the forefront of fashion technology, pioneering with its AI-driven service 'MagicModel by woww' which transforms smartphone photos into professional fashion imagery. This innovative company is reshaping fashion marketing by seamlessly blending AI sophistication with creative vision.

