Metagate Summit 2024 – Shaping The Future Of The Metaverse In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Saudi Arabia, at the forefront of advancing digital landscapes, is set to host the inaugural“ MetaGate – International Metaverse Summit ” in Riyadh from September 10 to 12, 2024 . This summit underscores the Kingdom's dedication to adopting emerging technologies and propelling digital transformation, in harmony with Vision 2030.







Empowering Global Collaboration : MetaGate Summit brings together international technology experts, digital world builders, entrepreneurs, investors, and institutional leaders, alongside local companies, government entities, specialized organizations, and industrialists. The objective is to enable effective utilization of cutting-edge metaverse technologies, providing a sustainable platform for collaboration and support, ultimately attracting global investments to the Kingdom.

Comprehensive Showcase : The summit will showcase the latest metaverse technologies and interactive experiences in a specialized exhibition, offering insights into future technologies, innovations, services, and sector advancements. This exhibition encourages partnerships, exclusive offers, and interactions with experts and specialists.

Insightful Conference : The summit agenda includes a high-level conference addressing opportunities and defining necessary developments related to the true value of the metaverse and its role in industrial growth. Key focus areas include digital twinning, blockchain, and artificial intelligence as game-changers in the industrial economy and daily business operations, creating more efficient processes.

Startups' Spotlight : As part of“MetaGate Summit”, a startup competition presents emerging developers and innovators with a unique opportunity. Leading local and global experts will evaluate their projects, providing them with opportunities to secure local and global funding, contributing to the added value of these companies.

Sustainable Virtual Presence : In line with sustainability, MetaGate will also take place on an interactive platform in the metaverse world, serving as a virtual event parallel to the summit-an exemplar in organizing events in this dynamic integrated world.

Collaborative Framework : MetaGate Summit collaborates dynamically with its esteemed Association Partners, each contributing uniquely to the summit's story. Aligned with the“VR/AR Association (VRARA) ,” an international association fostering collaboration in virtual and augmented reality, MetaGate aims to leverage cutting-edge innovations. The visionary“ Metaverse Fashion Council (MFC) ” adds a distinctive dimension, infusing creativity, and artificial intelligence into the fashion landscape. Teaming up with the forward-thinking“ World Metaverse Council (WMC) ,” MetaGate emphasizes its commitment to building fair and inclusive integrated worlds. This tailored collaboration ensures MetaGate Summit stands out as a pioneering event, delivering a diverse experience at the intersection of technology and integrated world-building.

Organized by EUMENA Events, a leading British event organizer specializing in orchestrating large-scale exhibitions to transformative summits, in partnership with Etisal, a Saudi media solutions and marketing innovations company, MetaGate Summit brings together their excellence and experience. This partnership ensures the delivery of an unparalleled event that redefines industry standards.

This summit is a noteworthy addition to the future of the metaverse, particularly in Saudi Arabia, acknowledged as one of the world's strongest markets. With a vision to achieve one billion interactions with the Expo 2030 experience through the metaverse, Saudi Arabia's ambitious goal positions this summit as the nucleus for launching towards the fulfillment of these aspirations.

