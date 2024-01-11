Mahinda Goes Partying With SLPP Mps On Dredging Vessels

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been accused of busting taxpayers' money to go partying with a group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramauna (SLPP) MPs on two dredging vessels of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

Over 25 MPs and their families, including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, were seen boarding the vessels to attend the party on Tuesday 9 January, Daily Mirror reported.

Chief Secretary of the All Ceylon General Port Employees Union, Niroshan Gorakanage, said the party cost the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) nearly Rs. 5 million.

Reliable sources at the SLPA told Daily Mirror the total cost for fuel for the two vessels was around Rs. 300,000.

“SLPA foot the bill only for the fuel as these vessels moved within the port area not outside. Hence the cost was minimal,” sources said on condition of anonymity.

This joy ride was organized by the State Minister of Ports and Aviation Premalal Jayasekera for Government MPs.

The State Minister's Coordinating Secretary, Senali Jayasekera, by letter dated January 8, 2024, has made a request to the Chairman of the SLPA to provide short eats free of charge for the guests.

However, SLPA Chairman Keith Bernard has turned down the request.

“The Chairman has turned down the request claiming that state funds cannot be spent on such rides.

Had the Chairman agreed to provide the food that was requested the Ports Authority would have lost a considerable amount of public funds.

“The State Minister had later requested the private bakery that provides short eats for the SLPA staff to supply the food,” Gorakanage said.

Gorakanage said that the other expenses including fuel for the two vessels, overtime payments for the SLPA employees who were in attendance and for other services has cost the institution around Rs. 5 million.

State Minister Jayasekera refuted the allegations and said that it was he who foot the bill for the snacks, drinks and even for the fuel. (Colombo Gazette)