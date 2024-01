(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) (" Cosa " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that ground geophysical surveying has commenced at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ( "Ursa " or the " Property ").

Highlights



80 km of ground-based electromagnetic (EM) surveying to be completed over five target areas

Results will aid targeting for initial drill campaign planned for Q1 2024 Best-in-class EM technology and modelling techniques, a significant advantage over the technological limitations of the historical work at Ursa

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "This survey marks the start of Cosa's ground-based exploration at Ursa, a significant milestone for the Company and the final step before initiating diamond drilling. We are pleased to have quickly advanced the Project to this stage and look forward to updating the market on the survey results. With an abundance of target areas at Ursa and several target generation programmes planned across our portfolio, 2024 will be a busy and exciting year for Cosa."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration commented: "Since receiving the MobileMTTM airborne survey and 3D inversion results in 2023, we have been eager to launch ground-based follow-up surveying. The survey contractor Cosa selected for this work has extensive experience in the Athabasca Basin and has deployed cutting edge EM survey equipment to Ursa. We look forward to receiving the ground EM survey results and continuing to plan for the upcoming winter drill program. With the onset of frozen ground conditions in northern Saskatchewan, Cosa has also begun establishing a winter trail to access the Project ahead of drill mobilization."

Electromagnetic Surveying

The ground EM surveys are being completed to follow-up the property wide MobileMTTM airborne survey results announced on November 1st, 2023. From the airborne survey Cosa has identified 11 target areas which contain conductivity anomalies consistent with the unconformity-related uranium deposit model (Figures 2 and 3). Top priority target areas are structurally complex basement conductive trends coincident with sandstone-hosted, kilometre-scale zones of anomalous conductivity, which could reflect large-scale hydrothermal alteration zones commonly associated with Athabasca uranium deposits.

Cosa has engaged Discovery International Geophysics (Discovery) of Saskatoon, SK, to complete at least 80 kilometres of ground EM surveying to upgrade the accuracy of conductor locations in advance of diamond drilling. Discovery has deployed a survey system featuring state of the art superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) EM receivers to collect the best quality data possible and maximize the signal to noise ratio. In conjunction with the stepwise moving loop transient electromagnetic (SWML-TEM) survey technique, the SQUID receivers significantly increase data resolution compared to historical EM surveys completed on the Project.







Figure 1 - Cosa's Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Property Portfolio



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 - Ursa Basement Conductivity Model 100 m Below the Unconformity with Sandstone Conductivity Contours and Target Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 - Ursa Sandstone Conductivity Model 200 m above the Unconformity with Basement Conductivity Contours and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes eleven properties totaling over 180,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa Resources. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

