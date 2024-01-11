Petvivo Holdings, Inc. Invites You To Join Us At The Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW), a company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals, will be participating in The Microcap Conference , which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the PetVivo Holdings, Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. The Company's signature product, SpryngTM with OsteoCushionTM Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to promote the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

