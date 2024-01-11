Israeli Attacks Claim Over 23,210 Civilian Lives In Gaza, Including 10,000 Children

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Gaza Government's media office said on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation army carried out 1,944 massacres, killing 23,210 civilians, and leaving 7,000 missing persons, including 10,000 children and 7,000 women. 60,000 civilians were injured.

Also on Tuesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that the Gaza Strip is becoming an unfit place to live, more than three months after the Israeli war on the Strip. UNRWA spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna said that Gaza is the worst place on earth and that most of the population of the Strip is being forced to move to the city of Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

He said that the population of Rafah has now reached 1.4 million displaced people, amid a severe lack of humanitarian aid and basic services.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli Quadcopter drones continued to fire on places where displaced people were staying near Nasser Hospital and shelter schools in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian media, the occupation artillery shelled the northern areas of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and the Zawaida area in the central Strip.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders said that a shell hit its shelter in Khan Yunis, which housed more than 100 employees and their families. The organization said that four people were injured, including the five-year-old daughter of one of its employees, who is in critical condition. It confirmed that it had previously informed the Israeli forces that this was a shelter for the organization and that it had not received any orders to evacuate it.

In a related context, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation came after an attempt to marginalize the Palestinian cause.

Haniyeh said in his speech at a conference of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, that Israel had set three goals: eliminating resistance, recovering prisoners, and displacing Palestinians from Gaza to Egyptian territory.

He explained that the Israeli occupation outlined four stages of the war: aerial bombardment, ground invasion, focused operations against the resistance, and the political stage. Haniyeh stressed that despite the high price, the massacres, and the war of extermination,“the enemy failed to achieve any of its goals in the war.”

On Tuesday, the Saudi Council of Ministers called on the international community to activate accountability mechanisms towards the Israeli government for its violations in the Gaza Strip. The cabinet expressed its firm rejection of the Israeli statements about displacing the population of Gaza, reoccupying the Strip, and building settlements.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal quoted US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as saying that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is essential for the stability of the region in the long term. Blinken stressed the importance of the West Bank and Gaza Strip being under the rule of a unified Palestinian leadership.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that it targeted an Israeli military vehicle with an RPG shell east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. It added that it bombed Israeli occupation forces in the Ma'an area, east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.



The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli force with an anti-personnel device, killing and wounding its members in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.



Earlier Tuesday, Al-Qassam confirmed that it had destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank south of Khan Yunis and sniped 4 soldiers east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that it destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with an“Al-Yassin 105” shell south of the city of Khan Yunis (south of the Gaza Strip). The brigades confirmed that the fire caught fire in the Merkava, which is classified as among the most fortified tanks in the world.

The Israeli army also announced that 27 soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours in the battles in the Gaza Strip. Earlier on Tuesday, the occupation army acknowledged the killing of 9 officers and soldiers in battles in the central and southern Gaza Strip.