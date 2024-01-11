Shoukry Slams International Community's Failure To Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed the total rejection of the measures taken to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza.

He made this statement during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Shoukry praised the depth of cooperation and coordination between Egypt and Germany in various fields and on regional and international issues of common interest.

He said that the talks focused on the distinguished relations between the two countries, the situation in Gaza, the ongoing military actions, the devastating humanitarian effects, the access to humanitarian aid to the Strip, and how to deal with the situation in a way that preserves the unity of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He explained that the continuation of the occupation is one of the main causes of instability. Shoukry stressed the need to intensify efforts to end fighting in Gaza and reject military actions and targeting civilians. He criticized the Israeli military escalation, which led to the death of more than 23,000 people, including 10,000 children.

He stressed the need for a ceasefire and the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza. He pointed to the destruction of infrastructure in Gaza by the Israeli occupation.

Shoukry slammed the international community's inability to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as its failure to condemn the killing of Palestinian journalists. He also denounced the Israeli occupation's refusal to allow journalists or officials to enter Gaza to witness the suffering of Palestinians.

He described what happened on 7 October 2023 as the beginning of the conflict, but he said that it was the result of Israeli provocations of displacement, settlement, and abuse of citizens.

He highlighted the importance of the two-state solution in a practical way and the need to consider the complexities of the issue in a comprehensive perspective. He also emphasized the need to stop the aggression, provide humanitarian aid, and prevent displacement.

Shoukry said that 2 million Palestinians cannot remain trapped in the south without their basic needs being met. He expressed Egypt's complete rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians from their country.

He expressed his solidarity with Palestinian journalists who are being targeted by the Israeli occupation army.

He said that Germany plays a role within the framework of the European Union (EU) and that there can be cooperation between the two countries to activate the two-state solution and develop the appropriate frameworks to achieve stability and peace in the region. He pointed out that Egypt and Germany have the common ability to promote the idea of cooperation to establish peace and stability in the region.

He stressed the need to achieve stability in Gaza and the West Bank, deal with the issue of prisoners and humanitarian protests in Gaza, and put an end to the encroachment of settlers.

He expressed Egypt's aspiration for cooperation with Berlin to establish security and stability. He said that there is a consensus between the two countries to achieve security and stability and not to expand the conflict in Gaza. He warned of any attempts to escalate the conflict.

German Minister Baerbock said that she discussed with Minister Shoukry the situation in Gaza, in light of the human suffering and the need to end the conflict in the region. She called for thinking about the future and working to end the conflict in Gaza.

She emphasized the importance of cooperation between Germany and Egypt to reach an urgent humanitarian truce and a long-term ceasefire.

Baerbock said that Germany's call for a ceasefire covers all aspects and that neighboring countries and the region must be involved. She urged the need to cooperate and work more to establish security and stability.

She also stressed the need for guarantees to prevent any military escalation or confrontation, to avoid a direct threat, and to respect the right of the Palestinian and Israeli sides to live in peace and stability.

The German Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the construction of infrastructure by the Palestinian people themselves and the need for reform in the Palestinian Authority.

She said that the G7 framework should be used to reduce the economic crisis in Gaza and the West Bank and that this should be achieved to establish security and stability between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.