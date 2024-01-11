1 Motherhood Podcast That's Total Mom Sense Joins Evergreen Network - Trust Your Intuition, Build Your Legacy

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) That's Total Mom Sense: Elevating Parenthood Narratives on the Evergreen Podcasts Network

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) proudly welcomes That's Total Mom Sense , GoodPods rated #1 podcast in Motherhood to its family. Aligned with Evergreen's commitment to reaching broader audiences, That's Total Mom Sense delivers quality content with a mission to be illuminating, inclusive, and inspiring for parents worldwide.

That's Total Mom Sense with Kanika

That's Total Mom Sense with Kanika Cover Art

Host Kanika Chadda Gupta , former CNN journalist and mother of three, conducts memorable interviews with public figures, including Chelsea Clinton , America Ferrera , Kelly Rowland , and Bobbi Brown . In these conversations, Kanika delves into mom guilt, divorce, life purpose, and the importance of trusting one's intuition - our 'mom sense' and 'dad sense.' Discussions take listeners on a journey from tears to belly laughs, offering valuable gems and tangible takeaways along the way.

"The moment I met David and Gerardo, we knew we were in alignment and were meant to work together," says Kanika, "From seasoned hosts to the caliber of shows and best-in-class production, there are no shortcuts to success in this industry. If content is king, then distribution is queen, which is why That's Total Mom Sense is thrilled to join Evergreen's stellar line-up to continue to serve our core audience of parents on a global scale."

Drawing on her career in television and digital media, Kanika is passionate about uncovering compelling stories that merge entertainment with human interest. As a South Asian American and immigrant, Kanika aims to provide representation for listeners, especially people of color, who may not have seen journalists like her growing up. The podcast's partnerships with the March of Dimes , Mom 2.0 , Mother Honestly , and the White House highlight its dedication to addressing crucial issues related to parenting and family life.

Skillfully overseeing production is Heather Muhleman-Jenkins of Share Your Genius , who ensures that the roster of guests, brand sponsors, and topics exceed expectations. Federico Fernandez brings his expert touch to the editing process, refining each episode into a polished narrative. Web developer Chase Jennings harmonizes the audio experience with Kanika's personal brand and online aesthetic. Led by Kanika Chadda Gupta, this dynamic team goes beyond the "why" and zeroes in on the "how."

Heather adds, "Kanika has a rare gift of putting celebrities at ease and creating a safe space for them to open up about their lives and parenting journey." She elucidates, "According to a Gallup study, the parenting industry is worth $92 billion in advertising. And who is the mother of all consumers? Moms, of course! They control 85% of household spending. It's crucial to recognize the need to serve this market from a trusted source - one of their own who asks all the right questions and has access to change-makers."

Evergreen Podcasts is excited to amplify the reach and impact of That's Total Mom Sense and, in turn, enrich its portfolio by providing valuable content for parents and families worldwide.

About Kanika Chadda Gupta:

There's no hood like parenthood! Former CNN journalist, podcast host, and mother of three (including twins), Kanika Chadda Gupta aims to give credit where it's often overlooked - the lasting impact of intuitive parenting. She believes our greatest responsibility and privilege on earth is the legacy we leave our children.

Kanika has been featured in Forbes and on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. She is a founding member of RISE by Sundara, where she mentors young women in underserved communities across the globe, fueling their entrepreneurial goals for social good. You can learn more about her at thatstotalmomsense and follow her journey on Instagram at @kanikachaddagupta and on YouTube .

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. Evergreen is a full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts .

