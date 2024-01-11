DUJUD Earns Prestigious Inc. 5000 Recognition As #1 Fastest Growing Company In Computer Hardware Category

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / DUJUD , a leading innovator in additively manufactured 3D microelectronics, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the highly coveted Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Notably, on the Inc. 5000 list, DUJUD holds the No. 1 ranking in the Computer Hardware category, highlighting its exceptional growth and industry leadership.

DUJUD's CEO, Dr. Reza Abbaspour, at Atlanta R&D facility for presenting the Inc. 5000 Rank No. 1 in Computer Hardware category award

The Inc. 5000 recognition is a testament to DUJUD's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The company's rapid expansion is driven by its cutting-edge technologies, strategic partnerships, and a dedicated team that consistently delivers excellence. "We are thrilled and excited to be named the #1 Fastest Growing Company in the Computer Hardware category by Inc. 5000; remarkably, we achieved this milestone within our initial three years of operation," said Dr. Reza Abbaspour , DUJUD's CEO and Forbes Next 1000 Honoree." This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers and partners."

DUJUD's novel micro-fabrication capability has been used for manufacturing MEMS sensors, mmWave 3D antenna arrays, and chip-scale 3D interconnections. "The traditional 2D microfabrication processes used in semiconductor foundries pose fundamental manufacturing challenges for producing 3D micro-devices. However, we have developed a 3D microfabrication scheme that has successfully overcome many of these challenges," said Dr. Reza Abbaspour.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes privately held companies that have exhibited significant revenue growth over the past three years. DUJUD's top ranking in the Computer Hardware category highlights its outstanding financial performance, market presence, and contributions to the technology sector. DUJUD has consistently demonstrated technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing to push the boundaries of innovation within the computer hardware industry. "Our 3D microlithography technology for manufacturing 3D micro-devices is poised to drive the next revolution in the design and production of microchips. These 3D micro-devices exhibit performance metrics that were previously unattainable," said Dr. Abbaspour.

As DUJUD celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains focused on its mission to provide best-in-class computer hardware solutions while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

About DUJUD:

With a specialty in developing cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing technologies, we at DUJUD employ a 3D-printing scheme for building microelectronic devices such as sensors, RF components, etc. We are working to transform the additive manufacturing focus from one of low production and rapid prototyping into one with a mass-manufacturing emphasis for the electronic industry. We are committed to being on the leading edge of technology in the U.S. market and abroad while expecting to significantly influence key markets such as MEMS, on-chip applications, 3D electronics, microfluidics, cell-probing, and other bio-microdevices via our proprietary 3D printing technologies.

