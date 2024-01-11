The Minds Of Madness Announces The Release Of An Investigative 4-Part Podcast Series, 'Who Killed Jennifer?'

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Almost 40 years later, The Minds of Madness looks into a cold case to find answers for the victim's son.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / On February 4th, 2024, The Minds of Madness true crime podcast is set to release an investigative four-part series centered on a cold case from nearly 40 years ago in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Who Killed Jennifer?

The Minds of Madness Podcast is set to release an investigative 4-part series into the cold case of Jennifer Lynn Shirm. A young mother found murdered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the 1980s.

Andres "Andy" Shirm spent his entire childhood terrified of a man his family thought was responsible for his mother Jennifer Lynn Shirm's disappearance. Even the sight of the man's photo sent Andy into full-on panic attacks.

Although he'd eventually learn that his mother hadn't just been taken - she'd been murdered, it wouldn't be until decades later that he'd learn that the man he'd been afraid of all those years, hadn't been his mother's murderer at all.

Over the years, police identified several suspects in Jennifer's murder investigation - even making two arrests.

Yet still, close to 40 years later, the question still remains, "Who killed Jennifer?"

In the 1980s, Jennifer was one of seven unsolved homicides in the area, all linked by a striking lack of evidence at the crime scenes, with one exception: Jennifer's case.

With over 60 million downloads, the award-winning podcast "The Minds of Madness" presents a gripping four-part series hosted by Tyler Allen after a two-year independent investigation into Jennifer Shirm's homicide.

Four decades later, her son, Andres "Andy" Shirm, breaks his silence in exclusive emotional interviews, as he looks for answers and justice for his mother. Known in the music industry as SickTanicK, Andy's musical journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.

Scheduled for release on February 4, 2024, the series will transport listeners back in time through Jennifer's original homicide investigation, scouring through hundreds of pages of police documents, and interview transcripts with witnesses and suspects, revealing new information to Jennifer's son.

To learn more about The Minds of Madness's new series "Who Killed Jennifer?" visit mindsofmadnesspodcast. Join the conversation and help bring attention to this unsolved case as we seek justice for Jennifer Lynn Shirm and her family.

