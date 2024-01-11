JESAM Enterprises Launches Bestfit PEO Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / JESAM Enterprises, a single-family office, has announced its investment in BestFit PEO Solutions, LLC . BestFit PEO Solutions is a professional employer organization (PEO) advisory firm that is exclusively focused on assisting business owners in selecting the best PEO for their businesses and employees.

Jay Mincks, CEO and founder of JESAM Enterprises, expressed his excitement for the official launch of BestFit PEO Solutions. "After spending 31 years helping to grow one of the top publicly traded PEOs, I retired, only to realize there was still so much I could do to help business owners save time and money when choosing the best PEO. That is when I assembled a team of industry veterans with over 100 years of combined experience who share my passion for providing unparalleled service, guidance, and exceptional results for our clients."

As a result of this strategic investment by JESAM Enterprises, Nate Olsen has been appointed as the new President of BestFit PEO Solutions. Olsen has over 25 years of experience in leadership positions with several top-tier public and privately held PEOs, including international PEOs. He has an extensive, proven track record of success and will lead the launch and growth strategies of BestFit PEO Solutions.

BestFit PEO Solutions' team of experts deeply understands the PEO industry and can assist business owners in selecting the best PEO option for their unique needs. The company's services include PEO selection, negotiation, implementation, and ongoing support as companies grow.

"We are excited about this new endeavor and are committed to delivering exceptional service, unbiased advice, and customized recommendations to support our clients' success and growth," said Nate Olsen. "It's our mission to help businesses find the best PEO solution for their unique needs so they can focus on running and growing their business."

About JESAM Enterprises, LLC: Founded in 2017, JESAM Enterprises, LLC is a single-family office firm based in Kingwood, Texas. Our dedicated team of experts works closely with businesses, analyzing their unique needs and providing them with a comprehensive suite of growth advisory services and funding opportunities. At JESAM, our primary mission is to provide unwavering support and guidance to businesses, enabling them to reach their full potential and contribute to the economic prosperity of their communities.

About BestFit PEO Solutions, LLC : BestFit PEO Solutions, LLC was founded in 2023 with a single goal: to help businesses navigate the increasingly complex world of professional employer organizations (PEOs). BestFit PEO was built by a team of seasoned professionals with over 100 years worth of combined experience helping businesses find and implement the best PEO solutions for their unique needs. With nearly 500 PEOs in the United States alone, the team at BestFit PEO has deep connections within the industry and unmatched expertise, enabling it to provide customized financial analysis that saves businesses time and money. Ensuring clients can confidently make informed decisions often leads to increased revenue and long-term success.

