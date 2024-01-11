Azerbaijan Approves Donation Of Organs After Post-Mortem

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
In Azerbaijan, the form of the application for consent to the
removal of a person's organs for the purpose of transplantation
after his death or refusal to remove his organs has been approved, Azernews reports.
After the death of a person, a medical institution carrying out
the transplantation of donor organs must state that he/she agrees
and does not agree to the removal of the following donor organ(s)
from his body for the purpose of transplantation:
In the application form approved by the decision of the board of
the Ministry of Health, the persons to be contacted after brain
death should also be mentioned.
It should be noted that the heart, lung (heart-lung complex),
kidneys, liver, pancreas, stomach, intestines, uterus, upper and
lower limbs, bones, skin-fascia-muscle complex and their segments,
bone marrow, cornea, and stem cells can be transplanted from a
cadaver donor.
