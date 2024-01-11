               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves Donation Of Organs After Post-Mortem


1/11/2024 8:10:30 AM

Nigar Hasanova

In Azerbaijan, the form of the application for consent to the removal of a person's organs for the purpose of transplantation after his death or refusal to remove his organs has been approved, Azernews reports.

After the death of a person, a medical institution carrying out the transplantation of donor organs must state that he/she agrees and does not agree to the removal of the following donor organ(s) from his body for the purpose of transplantation:

In the application form approved by the decision of the board of the Ministry of Health, the persons to be contacted after brain death should also be mentioned.

It should be noted that the heart, lung (heart-lung complex), kidneys, liver, pancreas, stomach, intestines, uterus, upper and lower limbs, bones, skin-fascia-muscle complex and their segments, bone marrow, cornea, and stem cells can be transplanted from a cadaver donor.

