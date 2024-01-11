British Intelligence Analyzes Impact Of Weather Conditions On Battlefield Events

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK intelligence has analyzed how weather conditions will affect the course of events on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in its intelligence update published on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Ukraine is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures struggling to rise above freezing over the next week leading to lower ground temperatures.

British intel explains why Russian munitions hit own cities

As the ground freezes, the conditions for cross-country movement will almost certainly improve throughout January and into February before thawing in March. The thaw will then lead to a corresponding deterioration in conditions for cross-country movement, British intelligence said in its update.

Coupled with the cold weather, snow cover is increasing across Ukraine. Snow depth is likely to be a limiting factor for maneuverability.

"The worsening conditions will be compounded by shortened daylight hours making operating conditions difficult for both sides, which will have to rely on cold weather and night-vision equipment to operate," British intelligence said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 367,620 Russian military personnel from February 24, 2022 to January 11, 2024, including 830 invaders in the past day alone.

Photo: 56th Mariupol separate motorized infantry brigade