Russian Subversive Group Kills Civilian In Border Area Of Chernihiv Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Semenivka community of Chernihiv region, a Russian subversive and reconnaissance group killed a civilian man.

The head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration, Serhii Serhiyenko, told this to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"The community's head informed us that the man had managed to take his child to the bus to Semenivka and was returning to Kostobobriv. Unfortunately, we lost the man," Serhiyenko said.

It is noted that the man, born in 1961, was killed in the area between the villages of Hremiachka and Leonivka, from where the Russian border is half a kilometer away.

According to Serhii Serhiyenko, the man worked as a school bus driver in the village of Kostobobriv.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled Semenivka in the Chernihiv region, killing a civilian and damaging private houses.