President Of Latvia Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. President of
Latvia Edgars Rinkevics sent a congratulatory letter to President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the
30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
between Azerbaijan and Latvia, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic
relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan, I express my sincerest
congratulations along with my wishes of peace and prosperity for
your country and its people.
Friendship between Latvia and Azerbaijan was forged more than
100 years ago, and numerous Latvians have found their home in
Azerbaijan. Thus, forging our ties even closer thanks to
partnerships in business, as well as creating literary, musical and
artistic masterpieces inspired by the beautiful Baku.
Our dialogue and strategic partnership are deepening in the
areas of mutual interest, and I am confident that our joint efforts
will further enhance dynamic exchange between Latvia and
Azerbaijan.
Using this opportunity, I reaffirm Latvia's full support to
Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its
internationally recognized borders. Independence and territorial
integrity are cornerstones of rules based international order and
it is crucial to maintain peaceful coexistence and dialogue between
countries. Peaceful, stable and prosperous South Caucasus is our
common interest.
Allow me to express my determination to further deepen the ties
between our countries. In this regard, I am looking forward to
welcoming you to Latvia in 2024.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration," the letter reads.
