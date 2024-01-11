Azerbaijan Awards Sharaf Order To Famous Local Poet - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Baba Masimov
(Baba Vaziroglu) was awarded the "Sharaf" Order for many years of
productive activity in the development of Azerbaijani literature,
Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Baba Vaziroglu is a novelist, poet, translator, member of Union
of Azerbaijani Writers since 1981, and an Honoured Art Figure of
Azerbaijan Republic since 1 August 2005.
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107709252
