Cisco And New Street Research To Host A Tech Talk On Silicon One And AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and New Street Research will host a webcast with
Eyal Dagan, EVP, Common Hardware Group, and Rakesh Chopra, Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group,
to discuss Next Gen Networking at Scale for AI & ML, with Silicon One. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at
.
No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.
Date:
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Time:
8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET
Cisco Speakers:
Eyal Dagan, EVP, Common Hardware Group
Rakesh Chopra, Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group
Moderator:
Pierre Ferragu, Managing Partner, New Street Research
This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at
href="" rel="nofollow" cisc .
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at
. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Sami Badri
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
469-420-4834
|
408-853-9848
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
MENAFN11012024003732001241ID1107709250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.