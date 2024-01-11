UK Oil Tanker Seized Off Omani Coast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- UK Maritime Trade Operations reported on Thursday that an oil tanker has been seized off the coast of Oman.

The tanker, St Nikolas, was boarded by five armed unauthorized persons in black military-style uniforms, as it sailed close to the Omani city of Sohar, it said in a press release, noting that its tracking system was turned off as it headed in the direction of the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Jask.

In 2023, the St Nikolas was seized by the US in a sanctions enforcement operation when it sailed under a different name, Suez Rajan. (end)

