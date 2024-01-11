(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) HDFC AMC net profit for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 at ₹4,896

million, an increase of 33% over Quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) declares financial results for the period

ended December 31, 2023.

• Amongst India’s largest mutual fund managers with QAAUM market share of 11.2% for the quarter ended

December 31, 2023.

• Amongst India’s largest Actively Managed Equity Mutual Fund managers with QAAUM market share of

12.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

• One of the most preferred choices of individual investors, with a market share of 13.2% of the

individual monthly average AUM for November 2023.

• Revenue from operations was ₹6,713 million and operating profit was ₹4,961 million for the quarter

ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 20% and 25% respectively over the quarter ended

December 31, 2022.

Mumbai- January 11, 2024: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited today reported its financial

performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

• QAAUM of ₹5,515 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to ₹4,448 billion for the

quarter ended December 31, 2022, 11.2% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

• QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds

stood at ₹3,166 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with a market share of 12.6%. The AMC

is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.

• The ratio of equity oriented QAAUM and non-equity oriented QAAUM is ~61:39, compared to the

industry ratio of 53:47 for the quarter ended December 31,2023.

• 6.81 million Systematic transactions with a value of ₹26.3 billion processed during the month of

December 2023.

• Over 80,000 empaneled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced

through a total of 253 branches of which 173 are in B-30 locations. This includes 24 new branches

inaugurated on 2nd January 2024. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM

for November 2023 is 18.8%.

• 70.0% of the company’s total monthly average AUM for November 2023 is contributed by individual

investors as compared to 59.2% for the industry.

• Market share of 13.2% of the individual monthly average AUM for the month of November 2023, making

the company one of the most preferred choices of individual investors.

• Total Live Accounts stood at 14.9 million as on December 31, 2023. Unique customers as identified by

PAN or PEKRN now stands at 8.7 million as on December 31, 2023 compared to 42.0 million for the

industry, a share of 20.6%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSFOR THEQUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

• The Operating Profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was ₹4,961 million as compared to ₹3,974

million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

• Profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was ₹6,385 million as compared to ₹5,008

million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

• Profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was ₹4,896 million as compared to ₹3,695 million

for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

• The Operating Profit of the company for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was ₹13,764 million

as compared to ₹11,600 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.

• Profit before tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was ₹17,990 million as compared to

₹13,789 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.

• Profit after tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 was ₹14,047 million as compared to ₹10,478

million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.



