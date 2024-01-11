Dyson air purifiers in UAE and KSA collect most dust and pollutants in winter months

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11.01.2024: Today, Dyson unveils the results of its first Global Connected Air Quality Data project. The project analyses indoor air quality information collected by more than 2.5 million Dyson Purifiers from 2022 to 2023, landscaping air quality in real homes across the world to a high degree of granularity, breaking down pollution into gas and particle pollutants and profiling trends over days, months, seasons and the full year. The data comes from Dyson Purifiers connected to the MyDyson app; the volume of data exceeds half a trillion data points and paints a precise picture of indoor air quality in cities and countries globally, to help build understanding and awareness of indoor air pollution.



From a wealth of data, this project focuses on two types of pollutant – PM2.5, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). PM2.5 refers to particles as small as 2.5 microns in diameter, 1/25th the diameter of a typical human hair. These particles are invisible to the naked eye, can be inhaled and are an area of increasing scientific and health research. Sources include combustion, wood burners, or gas cooking and heating – pet dander, ash and dust. VOCs are gas pollutants including Benzene and Formaldehyde, which can be emitted from activities like cleaning or gas cooking as well as from products including deodorants and body sprays, candles, furniture and furnishings.



“Our connected air quality data allows us insight into the real problem of indoor air pollution in homes across the world. This gives us a direct understanding of the challenges Dyson Purifiers face in real environments and the knowledge to engineer ever-better machines to tackle those challenges. But the data we capture isn’t just an engineering tool – on an individual basis, this data is shared back through the MyDyson app in real-time and via monthly reports, to help our owners improve their air quality understanding.” – Matt Jennings, Engineering Director for Environmental Care.



Professor Hugh Montgomery, Chair of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London, and Chairperson of Dyson’s Scientific Advisory Board adds, “We all think of air pollution as being an outdoor or roadside problem. Indoor air pollution research is growing but continues to be underdeveloped. Dyson's findings give us a valuable insight into the real pollution levels in homes across the world, helping us to understand the patterns of pollution daily, monthly and seasonally. The Dyson data is an incredibly powerful education tool and the opportunities for positive impact are boundless – understanding the pollution around us is the first step to reducing our pollution exposure.”



Winter sees highest indoor pollution levels in UAE and KSA

Throughout the year, people generally spend 90% of their time indoors – at home, work, or for leisure. Dyson purifier data showed that the winter period was the most polluted season globally.



The UAE and KSA saw October as the month with the highest air pollution with July being the lowest month. Although the study didn’t conclude the reason for this, it can be assumed that part of these results could be due to the countries residential patterns. Many residents travel out of the country during the hot summer months and return during the cooler winter months which coincides with peak tourist season in the UAE. With long periods of absence, the purifiers are likely not activated during the summer and would begin to collect a lot of indoor pollutants upon returning in October during high season.



Evening pollution higher than any other time of day

The research found that purifiers are used most intensely in the evenings and overnight. In 30 out of 37 countries studied (including UAE and KSA), the highest levels of pollution indoor PM2.5 levels were highest during the evening and night-time hours. This aligns to many owners spending more time at home during these hours, rather than being out at work, school or elsewhere during the day.



This number considers machines on ‘Auto mode’ as well as ‘Manual mode’ – suggesting that owners actively turn on their products at a similar time to when pollution spikes. This also correlates with when people are at home doing activities like cooking, cleaning or working out which may trigger indoor pollution events.



Indoor vs outdoor air pollution

The study found that in the UAE the indoor air quality never exceeded that of the outdoor. Markets whose indoor air quality measured higher on average than outdoor experiences included: China, Austria, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Germany, Romania, UK, France and Malaysia. This could be as these region have harsh and seasonal climates that may require more reliance on indoor heating or cooling systems.



Dyson’s air purifying technology

The air we breathe is crucial to our health and wellbeing. Understanding our air quality has huge potential to influence how we construct our future cities, transport systems and homes. Dyson engineers, microbiologists and research scientists have dedicated nearly three decades to understanding air science with over 350 engineers globally working to constantly-evolve research to inform Dyson technology and help us breathe cleaner air inside our homes.



All Dyson air purifying innovations capture and destroy pollutants and allergens inside the fully sealed filtration and airflow system. Dyson’s advanced sensors at the heart of the purifiers automatically detect these emissions and the influenza A (H1N1) virus, while filters work to trap 99.97% of particles, some as small as 0.3 microns, removing them from the air.



The data from Dyson’s first Global Connected Air Quality Data project offers opportunities to make conscious decisions on daily activities. Connecting health, technology and environmental interest into a framework that is digestible and highly informative, the study shines a light on habits and actions that can impact how individuals go about their lives daily, monthly and seasonally, allowing them to make more informed choices that can have longer lasting and positive effects on their overall health.







