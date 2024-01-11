Samsung Opens a Portal to New Mobile AI Possibilities in Las Vegas on Sphere’s Exosphere, Before Unpacked 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) In anticipation of Galaxy Unpacked on January 17 and in advance of the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung is teasing new mobile AI-powered capabilities.



To celebrate the new era of Galaxy innovations, Samsung teamed up with Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2, now streaming only on Disney+, for an epic takeover of Sphere’s giant exterior LED display on January 8.



Featuring Doctor Strange, the Las Vegas skyline lit up to hint at new mobile AI capabilities coming soon to Galaxy users worldwide. Just as Marvel’s renowned character Doctor Strange discovers new portals of endless possibilities, Galaxy AI will enable discovery in a whole new way.



“We are ushering in a new era of innovation at Galaxy Unpacked, introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI will empower users in every facet of life. This campaign teased one of the ways we are evolving and pioneering mobile technology through a special collaboration with a long-standing tech industry partner, which will be revealed soon.”



Take a look at the global campaign video below and stay tuned to Samsung Galaxy social media channels for more epic new discoveries featuring Doctor Strange.



A new era is coming with Galaxy AI. Tune into Galaxy Unpacked on January 17.





