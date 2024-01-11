2023 Excellence and Creative Engineering Award to Honor Winners at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 January, 2024: Under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, the Society of Engineers UAE is organizing a ceremony to honor the winners of the second edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023. The ceremony will take place next Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

The award aims to promote and encourage a culture of excellence, creativity, and innovation, highlighting the importance of national engineering. It seeks to ignite the spirit of competition, leadership, and excellence in various engineering fields to keep pace with the rapidly growing global development.

The ceremony will announce the winners from 13 subcategories within two main categories, including the Legal Personality category and Individual category.

A total of 378 applications were submitted for the second edition of the award, and the winners will receive prizes, benefits, gifts, and cash rewards totaling more than AED 100,000.

The second edition of the award for this year witnessed an increase in the number of participants from all emirates, reflecting the continuous efforts of the award's team. They conducted introductory meetings and workshops about the award, its mechanism, and its criteria, leading to the judging process, and selection of winners according to specified criteria and requirements.

The winners will enjoy various advantages, including highlighting and showcasing their achievements in front of a wide audience. Given the interest of decision-makers from various sectors, stakeholders are likely to choose the winners for future project execution and supply in the engineering sector.

Additionally, winning the award enhances customer and public trust, solidifies the brand, facilitates communication and interaction with specialists, and benefits from media and marketing coverage of the award.

On the sidelines of the winners' honoring ceremony, an Excellence Exhibition will be organized, showcasing the best projects, participants, and outstanding engineering practices to the public and visitors. The exhibition will feature projects from the winners as well as those that qualified for the final stages of evaluation after meeting all the award criteria and conditions.





