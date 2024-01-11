IPS 2024 Conference to Address Key Real Estate Industry Trends

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, UAE, 09 January 2024: The International Property Show (IPS) 2024 is set to take center stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 27th to 29th, offering a comprehensive exploration of the ever-evolving landscape of the real estate industry.

One of the key features of the IPS 2024 is its insightful IPS Conference, which is a must-attend for individuals keen on gaining insights into the latest trends, innovative technologies, and investment opportunities in the global real estate sector.

The overarching theme of day one of the IPS Conference, "Patience During Time of Uncertainty: Inclusivity, Innovation & Affordability,” will see a focus on navigating the challenges posed by uncertainty and the importance of inclusivity and innovation in the industry. The day one agenda encompasses a diverse range of topics and will include two panel sessions, three fireside chats, one IPS Talk, and an interview.

One of the panel discussions will focus on housing affordability and the impact of growing interest rates and a fireside chat will reveal insights into the Dubai real estate market. In the IPS Talks session, a presentation on the correlation between real estate development and improving health will take place.

Next, Day 2 of the IPS Conference will focus on the theme, "Prop-Tech: The Underlying Technology of the Real Estate Sector." The spotlight will be shifted to the transformative role of technology in the industry. With a theme centered around Prop-Tech, the day will host two panel sessions, four fireside chats, one IPS 2024 Talk, and an interview.

One of the panels on day two will see a discussion on digitizing real estate, the interview will feature ideas about investments by family offices, and a fireside chat will start the discourse on the integration of Clim-Tech and Green-Tech for sustainable housing.

In addition to the insightful IPS Conference, IPS 2024 will host the IPS Exhibition, featuring builders and developers from over 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Georgia, Greece, Spain, Albania, Bahrain, Thailand, Cyprus, Philippines in addition to the United Arab Emirates.

The landmark 20th edition of IPS in 2024 also has an extensive range of events apart from IPS Conference and IPS Exhibition. These include the IPS Oscars, IPS Future Cities, IPS Connect, IPS Finance, IPS Women, IPS Youth, IPS Studio, IPS PropTech, and IPS Design, some of which are organized throughout the year.

In collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 has become a global platform, ensuring diverse and enriching experiences for attendees, fostering international collaborations, and showcasing a global perspective on real estate and investment opportunities.

Investors seeking global opportunities, builders looking to showcase their projects, or developers eager to stay ahead of industry trends are all welcome to join IPS 2024, a global platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration.





