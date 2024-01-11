Dubai Chambers hosts workshop to enhance awareness on contract law and dispute resolution within the construction sector

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted an online workshop focusing on construction contracts and disputes, which was attended by more than 50 representatives of companies operating in the sector in Dubai. The session was aimed at enhancing legal knowledge and encouraging the adoption of global best practices in contracting and dispute resolution in this vital sector.



The workshop addressed key issues affecting all parties involved in construction contracts and presented an overview of the use of the standard contract model clauses issued by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), as well as highlighting the legal amendments introduced to streamline the settlement of any potential disputes.



The FIDIC is dedicated to developing international standards for the construction industry, including contract models known as FIDIC contracts. These contracts are being adopted on a global scale and are used in the UAE. As a result, it is common practice for parties in construction contracts to draft agreements specifically based on the terms of FIDIC contracts in alignment with local laws.



H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure a favourable business environment in Dubai and encourage the adoption of international best practices, Dubai Chambers strives to empower companies by providing information on the legislation and regulatory changes affecting all sectors. We are a trusted advocate and partner for Dubai-based companies and remain committed to ensuring they are kept fully informed through timely legal analysis and guidance, which contributes to the growth of their businesses and activates their role in the local economy.”



The online session sought to enhance the local business community’s understanding of the laws and dispute arbitration mechanisms in place to ensure businesses can capitalise on opportunities presented by amendments to the standard contract model clauses issued by the FIDIC.



The workshop was presented by James Harbridge, Partner and Head of Engineering and Construction at Hadef & Partners, who works as part of a dispute resolution team specialising in arbitration and litigation in the construction field. Participants had the opportunity to learn more about integrating the terms of FIDIC contract models into construction contracts and amending these terms to achieve the desired objectives of all parties, together with best practices in dispute resolution, reducing costs, and achieving the objectives of courts and arbitrators.





