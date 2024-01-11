               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
QIAGEN N.V. To Release Results For Q4 2023 And Hold Webcast


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venlo, The Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Press release date/time: Tuesday, February 6, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date/time: Wednesday, February 7, at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

  • Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me

    Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

  • Dial-in by phone

    U.S.: +1 646 828 8193
    UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655
    GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2492
    Conference ID: 2206067
    To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

  • Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

    A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

    Contact : ...

    About QIAGEN

    QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to
    Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing
    the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from
    blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for
    analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable
    insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN
    provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics
    (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics).
    As of September 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide.
    Further information can be found at .

    CONTACT: John Gilardi QIAGEN GmbH +49 2103 29 11711 ... Phoebe Loh QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11457 ... Alexandra König QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11709 ...

