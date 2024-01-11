Polyurethane Sealant Market Size Worth $4.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 4.6%: AMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global polyurethane sealants market is driven by an increase in demand from construction sector. The construction industry is a major consumer of polyurethane sealants. As economies grow and urbanization accelerates, there is a heightened demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure development. This leads to an increased use of polyurethane sealants for various applications, including bonding, sealing, and filling gaps. Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Polyurethane Sealant Market by Component (One-Component (1C) Polyurethane Sealants and Two-Component (2C) Polyurethane Sealants), Type (Self-Levelling Polyurethane Sealants, High-Performance Polyurethane Sealants, Construction-Grade Polyurethane Sealants, Marine-Grade Polyurethane Sealants, and Others), and End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Aerospace, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the polyurethane sealant market was valued for $3.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. In residential and commercial construction, polyurethane sealants are widely used for sealing joints, gaps, and cracks in buildings. These sealants help to improve energy efficiency, provide insulation, and contribute to the overall durability of structures. Prime determinants of growth The global polyurethane sealant market is driven by stringent environment regulations. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are a concern due to their potential environmental and health impacts. Stringent environmental regulations mandate the reduction of VOC emissions in various industries. Polyurethane sealants, when formulated with low VOC content, become preferable as they contribute to healthier indoor air quality and environmental sustainability. Moreover, governments and regulatory bodies worldwide enforce standards to control the environmental impact of industrial processes and products. Polyurethane sealant manufacturers must adhere to these standards, driving the formulation of products that meet or exceed regulatory requirements. Compliance enhances the market acceptance and competitiveness of polyurethane sealants. However, volatile costs of rn may restrain the growth of the organic chemicals market. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.6 billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 570 Segments covered Component, Type, End Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Rising demand in construction industry Stringent environment regulations Expansion in the automotive sector Opportunities Advancements in technology Restraints Volatile raw material costs Perceived health risks

The novel coronavirus was an incomparable pandemic that had spread to over 180 countries and caused huge losses of lives and the economy across the globe. The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials to produce polyurethane sealants. Lockdowns, transportation restrictions, and closures of manufacturing facilities disrupted the flow of materials, impacting production schedules.

Many construction projects faced delays or cancellations due to lockdowns, social distancing measures, and economic uncertainties. The construction sector, a major consumer of polyurethane sealants, experienced reduced demand, affecting the market growth. Moreover, the automotive industry, another significant consumer of polyurethane sealants, faced disruptions as manufacturing plants shut down or operated at reduced capacities. This slowdown impacted the demand for sealants used in automotive assembly and bonding applications. However, as restrictions eased and construction projects resumed, there was an expected increase in demand for polyurethane sealants. Construction is a key application area for these sealants, and the gradual resumption of projects has contributed to the market recovery. Moreover, the automotive sector, a significant consumer of polyurethane sealants, has experienced a recovery as manufacturing plants resumed operations. Increased production and demand for vehicles have positively impacted on the market expansion.

The once component (1C) polyurethane sealants segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By component, the one component (1C) polyurethane sealants segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global polyurethane sealant market revenue. One of the primary reasons for the popularity of one component (1C) polyurethane sealants is their user-friendly nature. They come in pre-mixed formulations, eliminating the need for on-site mixing of components. This simplicity makes them easy to use for both professionals and DIY users. The ready-to-use nature of 1C polyurethane sealants reduces labor and application time. Contractors and installers appreciate the convenience of a sealant that does not require complex mixing procedures, contributing to overall project efficiency. Moreover, 1C polyurethane sealants are versatile and can be used in a wide variety of applications. They adhere well to various substrates, making them suitable for sealing joints, gaps, and cracks in different materials such as metals, plastics, concrete, and wood. These factors altogether may surge the demand for one component (1C) polyurethane sealant; thus, fueling the market growth.

The construction-grade polyurethane sealants segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By type, the construction-grade polyurethane sealants segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global polyurethane sealants market revenue. Construction-grade polyurethane sealants are formulated to provide durable seals in construction joints, expansion joints, and other structural applications. As construction activities increase globally, the demand for reliable sealing solutions in building and infrastructure projects has grown. In addition, construction sites often experience structural movements, expansions, and contractions. Construction-grade polyurethane sealants are designed to accommodate these movements, ensuring that seals remain intact and effective over time. Furthermore, these sealants adhere well to a variety of substrates commonly found in construction, including concrete, masonry, metal, and wood. Their versatility allows for use in different construction scenarios, providing a consistent and reliable seal. These factors may augment the demand for construction-grade polyurethane sealants; thus, leading the polyurethane sealant market to witness a significant growth

The building and construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the building and construction sealants segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global polyurethane sealants market revenue. Polyurethane sealants are highly versatile and can be formulated to meet a wide range of construction needs. Their adaptability makes them suitable for various applications, from joint sealing to bonding to different substrates. Furthermore, polyurethane sealants offer excellent flexibility, allowing them to accommodate movement and expansion in building materials. This flexibility is crucial in applications such as sealing joints and cracks, where structural movement is common. In addition, polyurethane sealants adhere well to a variety of substrates, including concrete, metal, wood, plastics, and masonry. This versatility makes them suitable for different construction scenarios and materials. These factors altogether may surge the demand for polyurethane sealants for building and construction applications.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global polyurethane sealant market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The construction industry in Asia-Pacific has been a major consumer of polyurethane sealants. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development projects have led to a continuous demand for sealants in various construction applications.

Furthermore, large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of highways, bridges, airports, and other public facilities, have driven the demand for polyurethane sealants. These sealants are crucial for sealing joints, gaps, and providing durability in infrastructure components.

Leading Market Players: -



3M

ARKEMA

HB FULLER CO

HENKEL AG AND CO. KGAA

SIKA AG

THE DOW CHEMICALS COMPANY

PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SOUDAL GROUP

ASTRAL ADHESIVES BASF SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polyurethane sealant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



