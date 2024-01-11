Fargo, ND And Junction City, KS Choose BIO-Key Portalguard For Secure Access Via Biometric Authentication

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of passwordless, phoneless, and token-less Identity and Access Management (IAM) Multifactor Authentication (MFA) solutions, announced that Fargo, North Dakota and Junction City, Kansas are the latest municipalities to select BIO-key PortalGuard and its phoneless and tokenless Identity Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication options to add phish-resistance, enhance information security and streamline workflows while saving taxpayers money. A growing number of U.S. and global government entities have adopted BIO-key's biometric authentication solutions to benefit from its unique combination of the highest-level of security, a superior end-user experience, greater flexibility, workflow efficiency, and competitive total cost of ownership. These new deployments reflect the cities' commitment to safeguard the integrity and confidentiality of municipal data with state-of-the-art security solutions, while also fostering efficiency with a streamlined user-friendly experience.



BIO-key's NIST- and independent lab-tested biometric security technology measures and compares unique biometric characteristics of users to verify and authenticate them, eliminating the need to carry phones or per-user tokens in order to access systems and get things done. Implementing biometric authentication in Fargo and Junction City ensures a more robust and reliable defense against unauthorized access to the cities' systems. By relying on unique biological traits for authentication instead of passwords and other knowledge factors, municipalities can thwart common phishing threats and enhance the overall resilience and availability of their information systems.

Beyond a superior user experience and better resiliency to phishing and social engineering attacks, customers save money by choosing BIO-key PortalGuard's biometric factors. BIO-key enables users to be their own authentication credential for sign in and account recovery, instead of requiring their employers to provision security tokens to each and every user or to require (and potentially, to reimburse) for personal phone use. The result is decreased reliance on costly physical identification factors such as hardware tokens, access cards, or users' phones. Municipalities can re-allocate these long-term savings to optimize their budgets for the benefit of their community.

"The growing adoption of biometric authentication by U.S. municipalities reflects a continuing shift towards a more efficient, cost-effective, and user-friendly approach to securely authenticating to municipal digital services," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key's PortalGuard division. "By embracing BIO-key's advanced biometric security measures, forward-looking cities raise the ceiling on what their IAM systems can accommodate for users and use cases. We are glad to help Fargo and Junction City to enhance their security posture against cyber threats and contribute to the broader goal of safeguarding public trust in the digital age.”

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

