Sust Global Positioned As Category Leader In The Chartis Research Risktech Quadrant® For Physical Climate Risk Modelling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sust Global , a pioneer in the climate risk intelligence sector, is proud to announce its recognition as a Category Leader in physical climate risk data by Chartis Research in the Chartis Research RiskTech Quadrant® for Physical Risk Modelling Solutions in their 2023 end-of-year publication. Chartis Research's evaluation was based on completeness of offering and market potential.



Josh Gilbert, CEO of Sust Global, said about the recognition: "We're delighted to be recognized as a clear category leader in the Physical Risk Climate Modelling category of the RiskTech Quadrant®. This is strong validation of our commitment to deliver intelligent climate data solutions to our customers through our pioneering data and analytics workflows for the financial and corporate sectors."



Chartis Research's analysis focused on the robustness and comprehensive nature of Sust Global's offerings, as well as the company's potential to influence the market significantly.



Sust Global is at the forefront of transforming climate modeling with satellite-derived observational data, artificial intelligence and deep-learning techniques. The company's innovative solutions empower organizations to assess and quantify risks, damages and business interruption from climate events, and manage these related risks effectively and swiftly.



Sust Global's suite of tools and services caters to a diverse range of stakeholders, including asset owners, asset managers, risk officers, compliance professionals, and consultants. The core of Sust Global's offerings is its advanced platform Climate Explorer, which facilitates comprehensive climate risk modeling and analysis, supporting strategic decision-making and enhances organizational resilience.



Throughout 2023, Sust Global has gained recognition from various industry experts for its pioneering work in climate risk analysis and management. The company continues to push boundaries with new developments in predictive modeling, generative AI data fusion, and comprehensive data integration, which equips customers with superior insights for operational and financial action.



Says CTO and co-founder Gopal Erinjippurath, "Our focus remains on delivering customer value and defining the art of the possible for intelligent climate data solutions. The recognition by Chartis Research motivates us further to develop our offering to not only address today's climate challenges but also prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties. We value Chartis's analysis and insights, which reflect deep engagement with industry practitioners and a keen understanding of rapidly evolving market needs."



About Sust Global:



Sust Global is a geospatial AI company building climate risk intelligence for investors and businesses to integrate climate risk analysis into their strategies. We work with the world's biggest companies, solving the world's biggest problem.

