Google To Shut Websites Made With Business Profiles In March

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Google has announced that it will be shutting down websites made with Google Business Profiles in March this year.

"In March 2024, websites made with Google Business Profiles will be turned off and customers visiting your site will be redirected to your Business Profile instead," Google wrote on its support page.

"Your customers will only be redirected to your Business Profile until June 10, 2024. After that date, customers will get a“page not found” error when attempting to visit your website," it added.

Websites made with Google Business Profiles are basic websites powered by the information on your Business Profile.

For those who like to continue having a website for their business, the company advised creating a new website using other tools and updating their Business Profile with the new website address.

Domains that end with business and negocio will be removed from the website field on your Business Profile.

Meanwhile, Google is planning to shut down the "Important" tab in the Files by Google app next month, and anything saved inside will be permanently deleted at that time.

The feature was introduced last year and was exclusively available for devices in India that hold critical documents, like government IDs.

The feature will be removed on February 15, according to 9to5Google, who first noticed a warning related to the Google Files tab in an APK teardown.

"The Important tab on Files will no longer be available from 15 February 2024," the notice reads.

--IANS

shs/prw