India`s best business honchos hail Modi before 2024 polls

(MENAFN) As India gears up for national elections later this year, top business leaders in the country have heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is vying for a historic third consecutive term in office. The accolades were showered upon Modi during the Global Gujarat Summit 2024 held in Gandhinagar, the capital of the state of Gujarat, where Modi served as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. The business magnates, all echoing a similar sentiment, lauded Modi for his economic initiatives and credited him with elevating India's stature as a key player in global geopolitics and an attractive investment destination.



During the inaugural session of the summit, which saw the presence of dignitaries including United Arab Emirates President Mohamed Bin Zayed, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group and Asia's wealthiest individual, referred to Modi as "our beloved leader" and "the greatest global leader of our times." Ambani commended Modi for his contributions to the world stage, highlighting the widespread applause he receives globally.



Another prominent Indian industrialist, Gautam Adani, shared insights on India's economic growth under Modi's leadership, noting that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) has surged by an impressive 185 percent, while per capita incomes have witnessed a remarkable increase of 165 percent since 2014 when Modi assumed the role of Prime Minister. Adani underscored the unparalleled nature of these achievements, particularly in the face of geopolitical conflicts and challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.



Both Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, akin to Modi, hail from the state of Gujarat. Ambani, with a net worth of USD96.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index (BBI), and Adani, valued at USD95.0 billion, are pivotal figures in India's business landscape. Their effusive praise for Modi not only signals their support for the Prime Minister's leadership but also underscores the alignment of business interests with the policies and initiatives undertaken by the Modi government.



As the political landscape in India intensifies in the run-up to the elections, the endorsement from influential business figures adds an intriguing dimension to the discourse, shaping perceptions of Modi's leadership and its impact on the country's economic trajectory.



