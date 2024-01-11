Putin makes remarks on 'super liberal' economics

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting with regional business leaders in Khabarovsk, President Vladimir Putin expressed his discontent with a 'super-liberal' economic approach for Russia, emphasizing the need for individualized strategies tailored to the unique conditions of each region. Putin's comments were prompted by discussions about a proposed preferential tax treatment regime for the country's Far East, addressing the challenges posed by vast regional disparities.



Highlighting the immense size of Russia, Putin argued that expecting uniform progress across all regions under the same economic conditions is impractical. He acknowledged the efficient efforts of liberals but criticized the overarching approach that advocates equal terms for all regions, stating that such an approach would have perpetuated depopulation in certain areas, like the Far East, without bringing about any substantial change. The president stressed the importance of targeted support measures as the most effective solution to foster economic development in various regions of the country.



Reports from RBK, citing government sources, indicate that Russia is in the final stages of crafting legislation to implement a preferential tax regime in the Far East. This initiative involves establishing international priority development areas in the region where businesses would enjoy exemptions from both federal and regional income taxes for a decade. Additionally, the proposed bill outlines a reduced rate of insurance premiums for enterprises operating in these designated areas.



Putin has previously underscored the significance of the Far East in Russia's future, emphasizing that tapping into the region's potential could play a crucial role in ensuring the country's resource sovereignty. As the government works on shaping policies to stimulate economic growth, Putin's call for region-specific strategies raises important questions about the balance between uniform economic principles and tailored approaches that address the diverse needs of Russia's expansive territories. The ongoing legislative developments in the Far East underscore the administration's commitment to creating an environment conducive to sustainable development while acknowledging the necessity of adapting economic strategies to the unique conditions of individual regions.





