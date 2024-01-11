Western fashion brands intend to make up for employees mistreated in Africa

(MENAFN) In response to allegations of labor rights abuses in Mauritian factories, American clothing giant PVH, which owns renowned brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, along with British label Barbour and Second Clothing, have collectively committed to paying over USD400,000 in compensation to garment workers in the East African nation. The decision follows an investigation revealing purported mistreatment of workers in Mauritian apparel manufacturing companies.



Transparentem, a United States-based non-profit organization, disclosed the findings of its investigation in a report published in December. The report claimed to uncover evidence of forced labor and highlighted substandard working conditions at five apparel manufacturing firms in Mauritius. According to Transparentem President Ben Skinner, only three brands, namely PVH, Barbour, and Second Clothing, have taken concrete actions in response to the concerns raised by migrant workers.



The investigation, conducted through interviews with 83 workers in 2022 and 2023, shed light on the plight of migrant staff at R.E.A.L. Garments, a company producing apparel for several prominent brands, including PVH, Barbour, Second Clothing, Diesel, and Armani. The report indicated that these workers had been forced to pay illegal recruitment fees for their jobs and had experienced intimidation.



Skinner praised the courage of the migrant workers who spoke up about their experiences, emphasizing that only a handful of brands had demonstrated a genuine commitment to address the concerns raised. The report detailed instances where workers, after paying exploitative recruitment fees, arrived in Mauritius to discover wages significantly lower than promised by recruitment agents. Additionally, workers described living and working conditions that were deemed unacceptable, including overcrowded dormitories and issues such as insect infestations.



This development not only highlights the challenges faced by workers in the global fashion industry but also underscores the importance of accountability and transparency within the supply chain. The commitment by these brands to compensate workers signifies a step towards rectifying the alleged abuses, though questions about broader industry practices and the need for systemic change persist.





