Canned Mackerel Market 2024 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue And Forecast To 2032

The global canned mackerel market, with a revenue of approximately US$ 821.8 million in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 1,448.5 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Canned mackerel, a preserved form of the oily fish, is renowned for its longevity, flavor, and high nutritional value. It is processed by smoking or cooking in the cannery and then packed in water, oil, or tomato sauce.



Nutritional Value: The market experiences growth due to the nutritional value, flavor, and longevity associated with canned mackerel.

Ready-to-Eat Trend: Increasing popularity of ready-to-eat products and growing awareness of the health benefits of canned mackerel contribute to market expansion. Trade and Production: Boosted production and increased trade of mackerel further stimulate the global canned mackerel market.

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately affected the canned mackerel market. Supply chain disruptions and trade restrictions during lockdowns had negative implications. However, increased online sales penetration had a positive impact on the market.

Asia-Pacific Dominance: In 2022, Asia-Pacific led the canned mackerel market, driven by high consumption in countries like India, China, and Japan. Diverse regional preferences contribute to the demand for nutrient-dense and ready-to-eat products.

Key players in the global canned mackerel market include:



American Fishing Family

Bolton Group

Brunswick

Diavena

EC Plaza Network Inc.

FCF Co, Ltd

Kumpulan Fima Berhad

LDH (La Doria) Ltd

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Marushin Canneries Malaysia

Mitsubishi Corporation

Thai Union Group PCL

Tropical Food Manufacturing (Ningbo)

Universal Canning Inc.

Xiamen Amoytop Import & Export Co., LTD. Other prominent key players



Household Commercial



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores Online Sales Channel



North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

