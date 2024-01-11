Arugula Microgreen Market Size 2024 Industry Growth Statistics, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Arugula Microgreen Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Arugula Microgreen Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Embark on a journey through the flourishing landscape of the global arugula microgreen market, witnessing revenues bloom from US$ 180.0 million in 2022 to an estimated US$ 402.6 million by 2031. This vibrant growth unfolds at a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Explore the realm of arugula microgreens, tiny yet potent edible greens that boast a wealth of nutrients and phytonutrients. Laden with vitamins K1, B1, and C, carotenoids, minerals, and antioxidants, arugula microgreens are hailed for their immune-boosting and protective properties against chronic diseases.

Arugula microgreens gain popularity among health-conscious individuals, driven by their rich nutrient profile and potential to reduce the risk of chronic and cardiovascular diseases.The rise in adoption of protected cultivation, supported by government initiatives, is expected to expand arugula microgreen production.Growing usage of arugula microgreens in the food services industry, enhancing texture and flavor, is anticipated to drive market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a slightly negative influence on the arugula microgreen market initially, with disruptions in distribution channels and supply chains causing minor setbacks. However, the market displayed resilience, overcoming challenges and adapting to new norms.

In 2022, North America took center stage, dominating the global arugula microgreen market in revenue. This dominance is attributed to technological growth in indoor vertical farming, rapidly adopted by arugula microgreen and vegetable growers.

Witness innovation and excellence with key players shaping the arugula microgreen market landscape, including AeroFarms, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chefs Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, Bowery Farming, and others.



Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses Others



Retail

Food Service Others



Dominance: North America, led by technological growth in indoor farming, continues to dominate the arugula microgreen market. Key Contributors: AeroFarms, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and others play pivotal roles in the regions market dynamics.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant growth of the arugula microgreen market, where health, flavor, and innovation converge. Uncover comprehensive insights and forecasts, guiding your understanding of this dynamic market. Join us in sowing the seeds of growth in the arugula microgreen industry.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

