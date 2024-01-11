Video Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) "Video Analytics Market" offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2024-2032). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2032, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Video analytics involves the analysis of video content to detect anomalies, spatial and temporal occurrences, and automatically generate alarms or alerts to the relevant user. This software simplifies forensic analysis of historical data, identifying trends, patterns, and incidents. It automates video surveillance processes, providing high-end benefits at a reduced cost. The increasing demand for actionable insights from video data has led to widespread deployment in both the public and private sectors.

The demand for automation in video tracking and management is driving the adoption of video analytics across various industries, including banking, financial services, retail, airports, manufacturing, and more. The market is further fueled by the growing demand for IP-based security cameras and heightened concerns about safety and security for life and assets. However, challenges such as an increase in false alarms during adverse weather conditions and high initial installation costs are expected to hinder market growth. On the positive side, the integration of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning with video analytics, the growing need for business intelligence and insights, and the rise in demand for edge-based analytics present significant opportunities for market expansion.

The global video analytics market is segmented based on components, deployment, organization size, application, and region. Components include software and services, while deployment options comprise on-premise and cloud solutions. The market is categorized by organization size into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises, with applications spanning retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others. The market is regionally analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video analytics market, highlighting current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed concerning their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. Quantitative analysis of the global video analytics market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY COMPONENT TYPE



Software Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE



On-Premise Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE



Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

BY APPLICATION



Retail



Queue Management



Staff Management



Store and Inventory Management



Aisle Management



Product Placement Analysis



Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior Analysis



Intrusion Detection

Others

Healthcare



Patient Monitoring



Staff Management



Emergency Procedure Management



Remote Monitoring



Security and Safety Management



Facility Management



Access Control Management

Others

BFSI



Customer Management



Security and Safety Management



Queue Monitoring



Customer Behavior Analysis



Staff Management



Sales and Marketing Management



Access Control Management



Intrusion Detection

Others

Transportation & Logistics



Traffic Management



Security and Safety Management



Time Management



Driver and Passenger Behavior Analysis



Crowd Management



Parking Management



Vehicle/Number Plate Recognition



Object Recognition and Tracking



Intrusion Detection



Speeding Detection

Others

Government



Intrusion Detection



People/Face Detection/Recognition and Tracking



Security and Safety Management



Incident Detection



Resource Management



Crowd Management



Object Recognition and Tracking

Others

Manufacturing



Intrusion Detection



Security and Safety Management



Site Management



Remote Monitoring



Access Control Management



Post-Incident Investigation



Streamlining Operations



Inbound/Outbound Management

Others

Mining



Perimeter Security



Remote Monitoring



Access Control Management



Object Recognition and Tracking



Employee Safety Management



Process Control Monitoring

Others Others

BY REGION



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT



AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intellivision

PureTech Systems, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc. Quognify

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @

