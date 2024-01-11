(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KIOSK Integration Exchange

LOUISVILLE, Colo.

, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., a pioneer in self-service solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative third-party integrated application marketplace, the Kiosk Integration Exchange. This groundbreaking platform empowers third-party developers and technology partners to seamlessly integrate advanced features and applications with KIOSK Information System's market-leading self-service platform.

The Kiosk Integration Exchange is set to revolutionize the self-service industry by providing a centralized hub for developers to collaborate and enhance the capabilities of KIOSK's self-service platform. This marketplace serves as a dynamic ecosystem where developers can showcase their applications, creating an environment that fosters innovation and elevates the overall user experience.



Key Features of the Kiosk Integration Exchange:

The platform facilitates the seamless integration of third-party applications with Kiosk's self-service platform, allowing businesses to tailor their self-service solutions to meet specific needs.Technology partners can leverage the Kiosk Integration Exchange to offer value-added capabilities on top of Kiosk's existing self-service features. This opens a world of possibilities for businesses seeking to optimize and customize their self-service offerings.The marketplace encourages collaboration among developers, fostering a community-driven approach to innovation. This collective effort ensures that businesses have access to a diverse range of applications that cater to various industries and use cases.Kiosk Information Systems, Inc. prioritizes the security of its self-service platform. The Kiosk Integration Exchange is built with robust security measures to safeguard the integrity of integrated applications and protect user data.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Kiosk Integration Exchange, a platform that reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the self-service industry," said Kim Kenney, CEO at KIOSK Information Systems, Inc.



"This marketplace not only expands the capabilities of our market-leading self-service platform but also creates a collaborative space for developers to contribute to the evolution of self-service solutions.

As businesses continue to seek efficient and customizable self-service options, the Kiosk Integration Exchange emerges as a game-changer, offering a diverse array of applications that enhance the functionality and performance of KIOSK's self-service platform."

The KIOSK team is looking forward to demonstrating the powerful capabilities of the Kiosk Integration Exchange at this year's National Retail Federation "Retail's Big Show" within KIOSK's booth #4247 at New York's Jacob J. Javitz convention center January 14th through January 16th.

For more information about the Kiosk Integration Exchange, please visit

About KIOSK Information Systems:

KIOSK provides self-service automation solutions to increase operational and cost efficiencies, while enhancing the customer experience. With 30 years of experience and >250,000+ kiosks deployed, the company is a trusted digital transformation partner for Top 100 Retailers, Fortune 500, and Government clients. KIOSK's parent company is Posiflex Technology, Inc. , a global leader in POS solution design and manufacturing which brings global strength and solutions also to KIOSK's product portfolio. KIOSK holds ISO9001:2015 / ISO14001:2015 Quality and Environmental Certifications and delivers proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. An innovative portfolio of self-service solutions paired with managed services and IoT capabilities ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at

kiosk, 800.509.5471.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a leading global Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) platform powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and software-defined embedded appliance solutions.

Pillared by three brands, Posiflex Group consists of Posiflex as global top 5 brand in POS & Kiosk, Portwell as Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) for managed self-service automation – together with a common mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journey across the connected world.

