Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales Of Four U.S. Office Properties Totaling $43 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) today announced the sale of the following four U.S. office properties during December 2023 for gross proceeds totaling approximately $43.1 million:
|
Primary
Tenant
|
Primary Tenant
Industry
|
Location
|
ABR (as of 9/30/23)
|
Gross Sale
Proceeds
|
Square
Feet
|
Raytheon
Corporation
|
Aerospace &
Defense
|
Tucson, AZ
|
$2.0 million
|
$24.6 million
|
143,650
|
Carhartt, Inc.
|
Apparel, Accessories
& Luxury
|
Dearborn, MI
|
$0.7 million
|
$9.8 million
|
58,722
|
AVL Michigan
Holding
Corporation
|
Auto Parts &
Equipment
|
Plymouth, MI
|
$0.6 million
|
$6.2 million
|
70,000
|
BCBSM, Inc.
(Blue Cross /
Blue Shield)
|
Managed Health
Care
|
Eagan, MN
|
$0.3 million
|
$2.5 million
|
29,916
|
Total
|
|
|
$3.6 million
|
$43.1 million
|
302,288
Net proceeds after closing costs, together with funds from other sources (including operating cash flow), were used to repay approximately $46 million on
J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $6 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. This resulted in outstanding balances of approximately $289 million and $114 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.
Subsequent to the dispositions, NLOP owned 55 office properties, comprising 50 properties in the U.S. and five in Europe.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with the balance located in Europe.
