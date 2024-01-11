(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 20, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

("Wolf

Haldenstein") reminds investors that a federal securities class action has been filed against

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:DRVN ) and certain of its officers.

on behalf of stockholders who purchased common stock between October 27, 2021 and August 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

A ll investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised



contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

concerning the action or join the cas on our website, .

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 20, 2024 , request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

The filed Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions that fall into two categories:



statements concerning Driven's ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and

statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven's car wash business segment. Specifically, throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted Driven's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions as a "core strength" and assured investors that it had made "significant progress" integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired.

The Company also represented that the large scale of its car wash

business served as a "competitive moat" that would preserve Driven's competitive position. While Driven acknowledged some "softness" in customer demand for its car wash business segment, the Company downplayed that issue and pointed investors to the growth of its car wash subscriptions, which Driven labeled as the "Holy Grail" in the car wash business.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP