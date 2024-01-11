Accounting For Technology Companies CPE Online Course 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting for Technology Companies CPE 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

From the latest developments in revenue recognition, leasing, and regulatory reform to IPO & M&A industry trends, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at the Big Four and regional firms.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:



Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the related timelines and key factors Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1



8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update

10:25 - 10:40 - Break

10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update

12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break

12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)

2:05 - 2:10 - Break

2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)

3:40 - 3:45 - Break 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update

11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break

12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update

2:05 - 2:20 - Break 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update

Speakers



Paula Hamric, BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services

Jeremiah Saunders, BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services

Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy

Richard Ho KPMG, Director

Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager

Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services

Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO

Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director

Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group

