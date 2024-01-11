Japan Video Games Market Flourishing Amidst Global Gaming Surge: New Research Reveals Key Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Games Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Japan Games Market Report, a new, cutting-edge analysis of the Japanese gaming industry, indicates sustained growth despite demographic and economic shifts within the nation. This comprehensive research has now been integrated into the widely-respected East Asia Games Market Reports series, providing fresh insights into one of the world's most influential entertainment sectors.

As an intrinsic part of the thriving global gaming landscape, Japan's video game industry stands as a beacon of innovation and success. The recently published report provides a deep dive into the intricate workings of this market.

The Japan Games Market Report unveils pivotal data surrounding the gaming preferences and behaviors of over 1,200 respondents across the region, highlighting the dynamic nature of game consumption in Japan.

Discover In-Depth Gaming Insights



Current state and future projections of Japan's gaming industry

Examines leading Japanese game publishers and their global influence

Explores the most popular game genres captivating Japan's audiences

Identifies growth drivers and the factors fueling the market's resilience

Analyzes esports' escalating popularity and its impact on the Japanese gaming culture

Brings to light the country's unique payment infrastructures and financial transactions related to gaming Outlines government regulations affecting the market and how they are navigated

This report is an invaluable asset for stakeholders, investors, and marketers in the gaming industry looking to understand the complexities and opportunities within the Japanese market. With comprehensive analytics and expert insights, the Japan Games Market Report is a prime resource for anyone seeking to enhance their strategic planning or increase their understanding of this key gaming hub.

The increasing integration of esports, innovative payment solutions, and new regulatory frameworks are some of the facets thoroughly explored within the report. It maps out Japanese gamers' preferences and trends that are shaping the future of gaming not just in Japan, but with a ripple effect across the global stage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Macroeconomic data

4. PC games Market



PC Games Market Snapshot

PC games Revenue

Major PC game Publishers

PC gaming Overview

Popular PC games by Survey

PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Popular PC game Distribution Platforms Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

5. Mobile games Market



Mobile Games Market Snapshot

Mobile Games Market Revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top Mobile Games by Revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top Publishers by Revenue

Top Mobile game genres

PC games Revenue

Mobile gaming Overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

6. Console games Market



Top Console Platforms

Popular Console Games by Survey Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

7. Payments and Monetization



Payment Options

Payment Insights by Survey

In-game Spending Drivers by Survey

Preferred In-game Spending by Survey

In-game Ads by Survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for Not Spending Money for games What Non-Spenders Would Buy

8. Gamer Survey Insights



Survey Respondents' Demographics

Device Ownership by Survey

Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of Information for Games by Survey

Factors Driving gamers to Try New games

Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey

Streaming and Video Content by Survey New Technologies in Video Games

9. Games Market Trends and Analysis



Updates on M&A and Investment

games approved by China's NPPA Discourse on game disorder and issues related to games

10. Esports Data



Overview and Updates of Local Esports Development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Notable Teams and Sponsors

Esports Engagement by Survey Top Esports games

11. Game Regulations



Overview of Game Regulations Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations

Companies Mentioned



Activision Blizzard

Amazon Games

Apple

Association of Copyright for Computer Software (ACCS)

Audeze

Azur Interactive

Bandai Namco

Capcom

COLOPL

Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO)

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)

Crazy Racoon

Credit Saison

CyberAgent

Cygames

D3 Publisher

Dell

Detonation FocusMe

DoCoMo

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Firewalk Studios

FromSoftware

Gamecity Technology

GungHo

Hololive

HP

Japan Esports Union (JeSU)

Japan Online Games Association (JOGA)

JCB

KADOKAWA

Koei Tecmo

KOEI TECMO​​

Konami

LINE Corporation

Mastercard

Media Exchange Group

Microsoft

miHoYo​

Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI)

Mitsui Sumitomo

mixi

NCSoft​​

NetEase

Neural Pocket

Nexon​

Niconico

Nintendo

Nitroplus

Playrix

REJECT

Riot Games

Rovio

Sammy Networks

Samsung

Scarz

Sega/Atlus

Sega​

Sharp

Softbank

Sony

Spike Chunsoft

Square Enix

Supersonic Studios

Swordcanes Studio

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent

Tokyo Communications Group

Twitch

Twitter

Ubisoft

Union Pay

Valve (Steam)​​

VISA

Visual Arts

voodoo

Wargaming

Yostar

YouTube ZETA DIVISION

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

The East Asia Games Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900