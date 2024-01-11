Japan Video Games Market Flourishing Amidst Global Gaming Surge: New Research Reveals Key Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Games Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Japan Games Market Report, a new, cutting-edge analysis of the Japanese gaming industry, indicates sustained growth despite demographic and economic shifts within the nation. This comprehensive research has now been integrated into the widely-respected East Asia Games Market Reports series, providing fresh insights into one of the world's most influential entertainment sectors.
As an intrinsic part of the thriving global gaming landscape, Japan's video game industry stands as a beacon of innovation and success. The recently published report provides a deep dive into the intricate workings of this market.
The Japan Games Market Report unveils pivotal data surrounding the gaming preferences and behaviors of over 1,200 respondents across the region, highlighting the dynamic nature of game consumption in Japan.
Current state and future projections of Japan's gaming industry Examines leading Japanese game publishers and their global influence Explores the most popular game genres captivating Japan's audiences Identifies growth drivers and the factors fueling the market's resilience Analyzes esports' escalating popularity and its impact on the Japanese gaming culture Brings to light the country's unique payment infrastructures and financial transactions related to gaming Outlines government regulations affecting the market and how they are navigated
This report is an invaluable asset for stakeholders, investors, and marketers in the gaming industry looking to understand the complexities and opportunities within the Japanese market. With comprehensive analytics and expert insights, the Japan Games Market Report is a prime resource for anyone seeking to enhance their strategic planning or increase their understanding of this key gaming hub.
The increasing integration of esports, innovative payment solutions, and new regulatory frameworks are some of the facets thoroughly explored within the report. It maps out Japanese gamers' preferences and trends that are shaping the future of gaming not just in Japan, but with a ripple effect across the global stage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Macroeconomic data
4. PC games Market
PC Games Market Snapshot PC games Revenue Major PC game Publishers PC gaming Overview Popular PC games by Survey PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Popular PC game Distribution Platforms Internet Cafe Insights by Survey
5. Mobile games Market
Mobile Games Market Snapshot Mobile Games Market Revenue Top Mobile Games by Downloads Top Mobile Games by Revenue Top Publishers by Downloads Top Publishers by Revenue Top Mobile game genres PC games Revenue Mobile gaming Overview Popular Mobile Games by Survey Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey
6. Console games Market
Top Console Platforms Popular Console Games by Survey Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey
7. Payments and Monetization
Payment Options Payment Insights by Survey In-game Spending Drivers by Survey Preferred In-game Spending by Survey In-game Ads by Survey Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey Reasons for Not Spending Money for games What Non-Spenders Would Buy
8. Gamer Survey Insights
Survey Respondents' Demographics Device Ownership by Survey Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey Localization Insights by Survey Source of Information for Games by Survey Factors Driving gamers to Try New games Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey Streaming and Video Content by Survey New Technologies in Video Games
9. Games Market Trends and Analysis
Updates on M&A and Investment games approved by China's NPPA Discourse on game disorder and issues related to games
10. Esports Data
Overview and Updates of Local Esports Development PC Esports Tournament Overview Mobile Esports Tournament Overview Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments Notable Teams and Sponsors Esports Engagement by Survey Top Esports games
11. Game Regulations
Overview of Game Regulations Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
Companies Mentioned
