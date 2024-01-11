Articulated Robot Market Predicted To Hit US$ 20.4 Billion In 2032, Riding On A Strong 8.3% CAGR Wave | Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the dynamic world of articulated robots with insights on market trends, key players, technology advancements, and future prospects. Learn how AI integration, safety innovations, and global market expansion are shaping the future of automation. Discover recommendations for businesses to stay competitive and navigate the evolving landscape. New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articulated Robot Market Overview:

The articulated robot market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for automation in various industries. Articulated robots are versatile machines known for their ability to mimic the dexterity and range of motion of the human arm, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. These robots are equipped with multiple joints, enabling them to perform tasks with precision and flexibility. They find extensive use in industries such as automotive manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, and logistics, among others. The Global Articulated Robot Market valuation reached US$ 9.2 billion in 2022. For the next ten years, global articulated robot sales are slated to surge at 8.3% CAGR. By the end of 2032, the worldwide market size will reach US$ 20.4 billion. The articulated robot market has experienced robust growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. Factors contributing to the market's growth include the need for increased efficiency, precision, and productivity in manufacturing processes, as well as the continuous advancement of robotic technology. The expansion of industries such as automotive, electronics, and e-commerce has fueled the demand for articulated robots, as they play a pivotal role in automating tasks like welding, painting, material handling, and pick-and-place operations. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into articulated robot systems is expected to further enhance their capabilities, driving adoption across various sectors.

Key Market Players:

Several prominent companies dominate the articulated robot market, each contributing to the industry's growth through innovation, research, and development. These key market players include:

ABB Group: ABB is a global leader in robotics and industrial automation, offering a wide range of articulated robot solutions for diverse applications. Their expertise in automation technologies has made them a preferred choice for industries worldwide.

Fanuc Corporation: Fanuc is renowned for its precision robotics and CNC systems. They provide high-performance articulated robots that are widely used in manufacturing, automotive, and other sectors.

KUKA AG: KUKA specializes in intelligent automation solutions and industrial robots. Their articulated robots are recognized for their flexibility and adaptability, making them suitable for various industrial processes.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation: Yaskawa is a leading manufacturer of industrial robots and motion control products. Their extensive range of articulated robots caters to the automation needs of industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare.

Universal Robots: Universal Robots is known for its collaborative robot (cobot) solutions. They have gained popularity for their ease of use and versatility, making them a preferred choice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Articulated Robot Market Technology Trends:

AI and Machine Learning Integration: One of the most significant technology trends in the articulated robot market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This advancement enables robots to learn and adapt to their environment, enhancing their ability to perform complex tasks with precision. AI-driven articulated robots can optimize processes, reduce errors, and even predict maintenance needs, making them invaluable in industries requiring flexibility and efficiency.

Vision Systems and Sensing Technology: Advanced vision systems and sensing technology are becoming integral components of articulated robots. These systems use cameras, LiDAR, and other sensors to provide robots with real-time information about their surroundings. This technology enables robots to perceive and respond to changes in their environment, improving their capabilities for tasks like object recognition, quality control, and safe interaction with humans.

Collaborative Robotics (Cobots): The adoption of collaborative robots, or cobots, is on the rise. Cobots are designed to work alongside humans safely. They often feature advanced sensors and force-limiting technology, allowing them to detect and react to human presence. These cobots find applications in industries such as healthcare, electronics, and small-scale manufacturing, where human-robot collaboration is essential.

Regulatory Landscape:

The regulatory landscape for articulated robots varies by region and industry. In many countries, industrial safety standards and regulations govern the use of robotic systems, particularly in manufacturing. These regulations often require risk assessments, safety features, and protective measures to ensure the well-being of human workers.

For collaborative robots (cobots), specific safety standards have been developed to address their unique requirements. Organizations like ISO (International Organization for Standardization) have published standards such as ISO 10218-1 and ISO 10218-2, which provide guidelines for the safe use of industrial robots and collaborative robot systems. Compliance with these standards is crucial for manufacturers and end-users to ensure safe human-robot interaction.

Consumer Trends:

Increased Adoption in E-commerce and Logistics: With the growth of e-commerce, there is a rising demand for articulated robots in logistics and warehouse automation. These robots are increasingly used for tasks like order picking, packing, and sorting, driven by the need for faster and more efficient order fulfillment.

Customization and Small-Batch Manufacturing: Consumer trends in various industries, such as automotive and electronics, are moving towards more customized and small-batch production. Articulated robots equipped with advanced programming capabilities and quick changeover features are helping manufacturers meet these demands efficiently and cost-effectively.

Remote Monitoring and Maintenance: Consumers are seeking robotics solutions that offer remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities. Manufacturers and businesses are increasingly interested in robots that can self-diagnose issues, order replacement parts autonomously, and reduce downtime.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: Environmental concerns are driving consumer trends towards more energy-efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes. Articulated robots with energy-saving features and eco-friendly materials are gaining traction as businesses strive to reduce their carbon footprint.

Challenges:

One of the primary challenges in the articulated robot market is the high initial investment required for the purchase and implementation of these advanced robotic systems. This can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to adopt automation solutions.Operating and maintaining articulated robots often requires specialized skills and training. The shortage of qualified personnel can be a challenge for businesses aiming to fully utilize these robots' capabilities.Ensuring the safety of human workers and the proper integration of robots into workspaces is a persistent challenge. Compliance with safety regulations and the development of reliable safety systems are essential to mitigate risks.Integrating articulated robots into existing manufacturing processes can be complex and time-consuming. Compatibility issues and the need for customized programming are challenges that companies must overcome.

Opportunities:

The growing demand for automation across various industries presents a significant opportunity for the articulated robot market. As industries seek to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs, the adoption of robotic solutions is expected to increase.Opportunities for articulated robots are expanding as new and innovative applications emerge. These robots are finding roles in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, and construction, opening up new markets and revenue streams.The development of collaborative robots (cobots) presents a unique opportunity for human-robot collaboration. Cobots are well-suited for tasks that require the dexterity of a human hand and the precision of a machine, offering potential applications in various industries.Continued advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning offer opportunities to enhance the capabilities of articulated robots. AI-driven robots can adapt to changing conditions and perform tasks with greater autonomy and efficiency.

Supply Chain Analysis:

The supply chain for articulated robots involves several key components, including manufacturers, suppliers of components and materials, distributors, and end-users. Manufacturers of articulated robots often rely on a network of suppliers to source components like motors, sensors, and controllers. These components are critical to the performance and reliability of the robots.

The supply chain for articulated robots is global in nature, with manufacturers and suppliers located in various countries. Some regions, such as Asia-Pacific, particularly China and Japan, are known for their strong presence in the industrial robotics market, including articulated robots. These regions serve as major hubs for both production and innovation in the industry.

The distribution of articulated robots may involve partnerships with system integrators who customize and deploy the robots for end-users. Additionally, manufacturers often provide maintenance and support services to ensure the continued performance of the robots throughout their lifecycle.

Global Market Comparison:

The global articulated robot market is highly competitive and varies by region. Some of the key regional comparisons include:

Asia-Pacific: This region, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, has a strong presence in the articulated robot market. It serves as a hub for both production and consumption of these robots, with a focus on manufacturing and automotive applications.

North America: The North American market, including the United States and Canada, is characterized by a diverse range of industries utilizing articulated robots. It has a significant presence in sectors like aerospace, healthcare, and electronics.

Europe: Europe is home to several established manufacturers of articulated robots, with a focus on precision engineering and automation. Industries such as automotive and pharmaceuticals are major consumers of these robots in the region.

Emerging Markets: Emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are witnessing increased adoption of articulated robots as industries in these regions modernize and automate their production processes.

Articulated Robot Market Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the articulated robot market is promising, with significant advancements and opportunities on the horizon. However, several consumer adoption barriers must be addressed to fully realize the potential of these robotic systems.

Consumer Adoption Barriers:

High Initial Costs: One of the primary barriers to consumer adoption of articulated robots is the substantial upfront investment required. The purchase, installation, and integration of these sophisticated machines can be prohibitively expensive for many businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Complexity and Integration Challenges: Integrating articulated robots into existing manufacturing processes can be complex and time-consuming. Companies often face challenges related to compatibility, customized programming, and reengineering workflows to accommodate the robots.

Skilled Workforce Shortage: Operating and maintaining articulated robots demands a specialized skill set that is not always readily available in the workforce. A shortage of qualified personnel can hinder the effective utilization of these robots.

Safety Concerns: Ensuring the safety of human workers alongside articulated robots remains a significant concern. Companies must invest in safety measures, risk assessments, and protective systems to comply with safety regulations and mitigate potential risks.

Future Outlook:

Despite these adoption barriers, the future outlook for the articulated robot market is characterized by several promising trends and opportunities:

Cost Reduction: As technology evolves and economies of scale come into play, the cost of articulated robots is expected to decrease. This will make these robots more accessible to a broader range of businesses, including SMEs.

Simplified Integration: Manufacturers are actively working on simplifying the integration process of articulated robots. Plug-and-play solutions, improved compatibility, and user-friendly programming interfaces will reduce the complexity of incorporating robots into existing workflows.

Education and Training: To address the workforce shortage issue, efforts are being made to provide training and education programs that equip individuals with the skills required to operate and maintain articulated robots. These initiatives will enhance the pool of qualified personnel.

Safety Innovations: Advances in safety technology and standards will continue to enhance the safe coexistence of humans and robots in the workplace. Collaborative robots (cobots) designed for safer human-robot interaction will see increased adoption.

Customization and Specialization: The future of the articulated robot market will involve a trend towards more customized and specialized robotic solutions. Manufacturers will offer robots tailored to specific industry needs, allowing for a more precise fit within various applications.

AI and Automation Integration: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into articulated robots will lead to increased autonomy, adaptability, and efficiency. These robots will become smarter and more capable of autonomous decision-making.

Global Market Expansion: Emerging markets in regions such as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are poised to adopt articulated robots as industries in these areas modernize and invest in automation technology.

Collaborations and Partnerships:

In the dynamic landscape of the articulated robot market, collaborations and partnerships among industry players have become instrumental in driving innovation and addressing complex challenges. These strategic alliances leverage the strengths of multiple companies and foster the development of cutting-edge robotic solutions. Collaborations often encompass various aspects, such as technology sharing, research and development initiatives, and market expansion efforts.

Companies specializing in articulated robots have increasingly joined forces with technology providers, particularly those focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and sensing technologies. These partnerships aim to enhance the capabilities of robots through AI-driven decision-making and advanced perception systems, allowing robots to operate more autonomously and adapt to changing environments. Such collaborations contribute to the continued evolution of robotic systems and their broader adoption across industries.

Additionally, collaborations are crucial in addressing safety concerns associated with human-robot interaction. Manufacturers of collaborative robots (cobots) often work closely with safety experts and organizations to ensure compliance with safety standards and develop innovative safety features. These partnerships promote the responsible integration of robots into workplaces, safeguarding both human workers and robotic systems.

Recommendations:

Invest in Research and Development: To stay competitive in the articulated robot market, companies should continue investing in research and development efforts. Innovation in areas such as AI, sensing technology, and safety features will be crucial to meeting the changing demands of industries.

Explore Collaborative Opportunities: Companies should actively seek collaborations and partnerships with technology providers, safety experts, and other industry players. These alliances can help leverage expertise and resources to create more sophisticated and effective robotic solutions.

Focus on Education and Training: Given the shortage of skilled personnel, businesses should consider offering or supporting education and training programs to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to operate and maintain articulated robots.

Monitor Regulatory Changes: Staying informed about evolving safety and regulatory standards is essential. Adhering to these standards and proactively implementing safety measures will help mitigate risks and ensure compliance.

Diversify Applications: To maximize market opportunities, companies should explore the diversification of applications for articulated robots. Customized and specialized solutions tailored to specific industries can open up new markets and revenue streams.

