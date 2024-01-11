(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu highlights unified and sustainable shopper journeys at retail's big show, NRF 2024

TOKYO, Jan 11, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu will showcase its efforts to build unified and sustainable shopper journeys for retailers at NRF24,“Retail's Big Show” – Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City, January 14-16, 2024, booth #5203. At the show, Fujitsu – a leading player in retail digital transformation – will highlight how it leverages industry know-how, AI-led innovation and trusted global managed services to deliver excellent customer experiences and sustainable business outcomes. As part of its vision for Fujitsu Uvance , Fujitsu will also demonstrate how it continues to create new value for the retail industry by providing consumers with a diverse and rich consumer experience.

Recognizing that today's hard-coded retail front ends are already at the limits of complexity (1 ), Fujitsu's solutions on show at NRF24 emphasize the role of MACH technologies (microservices, API-first, cloud-native, headless) to keep up with changing shopper demands and keep cost down on making system changes.

John Pink, Vice President Head of Uvance CX, Fujitsu, says:“There is no single, integrated front-end app that magically does everything retailers and their customers might want. New customer needs are always just around the corner. Fujitsu's modern MACH approach, enhanced by partnership with GK Software, enables retailers to respond to the latest demands from consumers and achieve this without overloading their IT infrastructures with a never-ending list of hard-coded customizations.”

On the Fujitsu booth, NRF visitors will see practical demonstrations of leveraging MACH to create a differentiated, end-to-end shopper experience that retains the flexibility to adapt to as-yet-unknown future needs. Fujitsu highlights three examples of how consumer demand and retailers' needs intersect: sustainability, personalized shopping, and frictionless shopping.

Sustainability: Visitors can see how AI, IoT, and big data analytics meet consumers' desires for more sustainable shopping by reducing energy usage, waste, water consumption and heat loss in stores and warehouses. Fujitsu also shows how to use blockchain technology to meet environmental and ethical compliance goals. Exhibition: Fujitsu IoT Operations Cockpit and others

Personalized shopping: Fujitsu demonstrates how to unify and personalize the shopping journey across online, store, and mobile to drive sales growth, profits, and customer loyalty. AI and advanced analytics are instrumental in Fujitsu's migration and transformation approach, optimizing shelf merchandising, pricing, and in-store customer service. Exhibition: GK Software GK Engage/GK Air and others

Frictionless retail: This section of Fujitsu's booth shows how to integrate technology that eliminates lines in retail stores and drastically reduce theft by using cameras, AI, and data analytics. Frictionless with Fujitsu speeds the checkout experience to deliver a fast, flexible, and efficient self-service checkout experience. Exhibition: Fujitsu merge & match and others

Fujitsu is a CERTIFIED GK Software Partner.

[1] Hard coding results in rigid and monolithic IT systems with front-end apps tightly coupled to core back-end systems. By hard coding business logic, workflows and validation rules into the front-end, rather than maintaining it centrally, it can be extremely difficult to configure or change without new code deployments. This also makes omni-channel retail harder to achieve, as it requires duplication of logic across each channel and makes integration and orchestration between systems more challenging's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -“to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Cloud & Enterprise