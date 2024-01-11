(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda Presents World Premiere of the "Honda 0 Series" Represented by Two New Global EV Concept Models at CES 2024 - Adopting new "H mark"esign exclusively for the next-generation EVs -

TOKYO, Jan 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today unveiled the“Honda 0 Series,” a new EV series Honda will launch globally starting in 2026, with the world premiere of two concept models, namely Saloon and Space-Hub, at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Honda also presented the world premiere of the new H markto be used exclusively for the next-generation EV models of Honda.

Honda 0 Series concept models, Saloon (left) and Space-Hub (right)

Highlights:

- In 2026, Honda will launch the“Honda 0 Series,” a new EV series for global markets, starting from the North American market

- Honda presented the world premiere of Honda 0 Series concept models, Saloon and Space-Hub, at the CES 2024

- A new“H mark” that represents Honda's commitment for the next-generation EVs also made its world debut

- Honda 0 Series is being developed with a new approach – Thin, Light, and Wise – to offer five core values.

1) Artistic design that evokes resonance

2) AD/ADAS that ensures safety and peace of mind

3) A“space” for people made possible by the internet of things and connected technologies

4) The joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle

5) Outstanding electricity efficiency performance



Honda has been conducting business based on its Global Brand Slogan: The Power of Dreams – How we move you. This slogan conveys the message that Honda will create mobility products and services which enable people to“transcend various constraints such as time and place,” and to“augment their abilities and possibilities.” With such mobility products and services, Honda will support the realization of dreams of more people and become the driving force that moves society forward.

Moreover, Honda is aiming to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. To this end, the company is pursuing electrification to achieve its automobile electrification target of“increasing the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100% globally by 2040.”

The Honda 0 Series is a new EV series that symbolizes how Honda is undergoing a major transformation in line with its Global Brand Slogan and electrification policy. The series name represents Honda's determination in taking on this challenge of developing new EV series by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker and creating completely new EVs from“zero.”

With this new EV series, Honda will strive to further advance its“M/M concept(1)” and the“joy of driving,” which Honda values in its car making, and take the“joy and freedom of mobility” to even greater heights.

In 2026, Honda will begin introducing the first model of the Honda 0 Series globally, starting from North America, then to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America.

About Honda 0 Series

Thoughts behind the“0” (zero)

1. History of Honda: The origin and staring (“zero”) point of HondaHonda will create a new point of origin for the next-generation of Honda by going back to the starting point of Honda, including the pursuit of the M/M concept, the joy of driving and the joy of the freedom of mobility, which Honda has always valued and will continue to pursue.



2. Implementation of the Global Brand Slogan: Moving peoples' hearts with the value created from“zero”Under its global brand slogan“The Power of Dreams – How we move you,” Honda will always be driven by“dreams,” and by creating new value through creative thinking from zero, Honda will provide experiences that will become a new starting point for our customers. This is how Honda will move people and their hearts.

3. Initiatives to contribute to society: Determination to achieve“zero”Honda is determined to achieve“zero environmental impact” throughout the vehicle's life cycle, including corporate activities, and“zero traffic collision fatalities” involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles.

“Thin, Light, and Wise” – New approach to EV development and the five core values Honda EVs will offer



In developing the Honda 0 Series, the development team went back to the starting point of Honda and reconsidered what kind of EVs Honda wants to create in the coming era.

Honda will strive to create new value for EVs by transcending the constraints of being a“thick and heavy” vehicle due to an increase in battery capacity the vehicle has to carry to secure enough range, as well as a large body and platform necessary to accommodate such battery capacity. Honda describes this new approach to EV development as“Thin, Light, and Wise.”

Thin: Augmenting design potential, including styling with a low vehicle height, and realizing excellent aerodynamic performance by utilizing a“thin” dedicated EV platform to create a low floor height.

Light: Realizing sporty driving and electricity efficiency performance that defy the established beliefs people have about EVs through Honda original technologies created by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker.

Wise: Realizing Honda original software-defined mobility products by leveraging the knowledge Honda has amassed to date and by making cars wiser through the advancement of intelligent technologies.

Honda EVs, which will be built based on this development approach and feature a dedicated EV architecture, will offer the following five core values:1) Artistic design that evokes resonance2) AD/ADAS that ensures safety and peace of mind3) A“space” for people made possible by the internet of things and connected technologies

4) The joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle5) Outstanding electricity efficiency performance



Five core values



1) Artistic design that evokes resonance:The design concept is“The Art of Resonance.” Under the theme of a“resonance with the environment, society and users,” Honda will offer sustainable mobility products that evoke resonance in people who see them and expand the possibilities of people's daily life.

2) AD/ADAS that ensures safety and peace of mind:In 2021, Honda put Level 3 automated driving into practical use by introducing the all-new Legend equipped with Honda SENSING Elite that includes an advanced technology qualifying for Level 3 automated driving (conditional automated driving in a limited area). In order to offer automated driving technologies Honda has amassed to more customers around the world, the Honda 0 Series will feature an ADAS (advanced driver-assistive system) that utilizes the technologies of Honda SENSING Elite.

Moreover, in the second half of the 2020s, Honda 0 Series models will feature an AD (automated driving) system and will be offered as more affordable EVs featuring more automated driving functions.

This AD system is being developed based on Honda's“human-centric” safety concept. It will feature further advanced AI, sensing, recognition/decision-making and driver monitoring technologies to realize more human-like, natural and high-precision risk predictions, making it possible to offer automated driving functions people can use safely and with peace of mind. Such advanced AD technologies will increase the number of situations where automated driving can be used on expressways and make some of hands-off functions, currently available only on expressways, available on regular roads.



3) New value as a“space” for people made possible by the internet of things (IoT) and connected technologies:Through IoT and connected technologies centered on Honda's original vehicle OS, the Honda 0 Series models will aim to offer the value of“fun to drive, fun to use and fun to be connected.” With the utilization of AI and big data, the vehicle will learn the user's preferences such as music, as well as a driver's behaviors and tendencies while driving, and will make various suggestions. Moreover, the vehicle will provide information about the surrounding areas and route guidance for the“last mile” to the final destination that users have to travel on their own after getting off the vehicle. The vehicle will offer value as if it understands the feelings of the user. The more people use their vehicle, the closer they become with their vehicles, which makes it possible for the vehicle to offer the“fun of being connected” in various situations in people's daily lives.

4) The joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicleWith Honda's original electrification and dynamics technologies, the Honda 0 Series models will offer the joy of driving for a new era, an uplifting feeling that comes from a sporty drive and sense of oneness the driver feels, both mentally and physically, with the vehicle. In addition, by combining the low-height styling of the 0 Series with a full range of aerodynamic technologies honed by Honda in motor sports, dynamic and aerodynamic performance and design will be harmonized at a high level.

5) Outstanding electricity efficiency performanceBased on the electrification technology Honda has amassed in the development of hybrid vehicles and other areas, energy efficiency is pursued to achieve high electricity efficiency performance.

In particular, Honda 0 Series models will feature e-Axles*2 with excellent power conversion efficiency and packaging, lightweight, high-density battery packs and excellent aerodynamic performance, targeting a sufficient range while minimizing the battery capacity loaded on the vehicle.

Moreover, to address concerns about“charging time” and“battery degradation,” which have been the challenge facing the popularization of EVs, Honda 0 Series models will offer stress-free charging performance and worry-free battery performance that minimizes degradation over many years of use. For the 0 Series models to be launched in the second half of the 2020s, fast-charging 15% to 80% will be shortened to about 10-15 minutes. In the meantime, by applying battery system control technology refined based on a massive amount of driving data from over 1 million units of Honda electrified vehicles, Honda is striving to limit the degradation of battery capacity (range) to less than 10% after 10 years of use.

*1 The“man maximum, machine minimum” concept is a basic approach to Honda car design, an approach to increase the efficiency of the vehicle interior by maximizing space for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components.

*2 A system that consists of a motor, inverter and gearbox, and converts electric power energy into driving force.

Concept models that represent the Honda 0 Series – Saloon and Space-Hub

Saloon

The Saloon is the flagship concept model of the Honda 0 Series, which embodies the“Thin, Light, and Wise” approach. The dedicated EV architecture extends the degree of freedom in design and elevates the M/M concept in the era of EVs. The low height, sporty styling that sets the Saloon apart from other EVs at first glance realizes both a fascinating design and an interior space that is more spacious than people can imagine based on the exterior appearance. Moreover, the instrument panel features a human-machine interface (HMI) that enables simple and intuitive operations, realizing a sophisticated and seamless user interface (UI). With an exhilarating visibility and intuitive UI, the Saloon strives to provide a fun driving experience that resonates with the driver's sensibility the adoption of steer-by-wire and the further advancement of the motion management system, including posture control, that Honda has amassed through the development of original robotics technologies, the Saloon aims to realize control at the will of the driver in a variety of driving situations. As the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series, the Saloon pursues the ultimate“joy of driving” in the EV era. Furthermore, including the use of sustainable materials for the interior and exterior, the Saloon is being developed as a unique model that resonates with users and the natural environment.

Saloon concept movie



Space-Hub

Under the common design language of the Honda 0 Series, the Space-Hub was developed under the theme of“augmenting people's daily lives.” Realizing a spacious cabin and excellent visibility based on the“Thin, Light, and Wise” development approach, the Space-Hub offers a flexible space that immediately accommodates what the users want to do, and becomes a hub that connects people to people and people to society, generating mutual resonance with each other.

Space-Hub concept movie



About new H mark

The current“H mark” has a long history, dating back to 1981 when it was renewed from the previous version. To commemorate the development of the next-generation EVs, Honda decided to design a new H mark, which represents Honda automobiles, to express Honda's determination to pursue the transformation as well as Honda's corporate attitude of going beyond the origin of Honda and constantly pursuing new challenges and advancements. This design expression, like two outstretched hands, represents Honda's commitment to augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the users of Honda EVs. This new H mark will be used on next-generation EVs of Honda, including Honda 0 Series models.

Honda press conference at CES 2024 (livestreaming/archive)



For more information, visit .



