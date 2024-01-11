(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) DENSO Integrates the Management of Three Group Companies in Brazil

KARIYA, JAPAN, Jan 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION today announced that it has integrated the management of three production and sales companies in Brazil as of January 1, 2024: DENSO DO BRASIL LTDA., DENSO MAQUINAS ROTANTES do BRASIL LTDA., and DENSO SISTEMAS TERMICOS do BRASIL LTDA. After the integration, the new DENSO DO BRASIL LTDA. manufactures and sells automotive components, including thermal products, which were previously produced independently by the three companies.



Location of new DENSO DO BRASIL LTDA





In 1975, DENSO established in Brazil a sales company for aftermarket car air conditioners, which was the predecessor of DENSO DO BRASIL LTDA. DENSO has since grown its business in the country, expanding its Brazil offerings to include electrical components and alternators, as well as instrument clusters and wiper systems.

In 2022 fiscal year, DENSO's revenue in Brazil exceeded 70 billion yen. To reinforce the business foundation for future growth, DENSO has integrated the management of its three production and sales companies in the country.

Through the integration, DENSO will consolidate and streamline corporate management to increase operational efficiency and strengthen the company's ability to withstand the changing business conditions. The move will also enhance DENSO's ability to propose new solutions and systems to customers through deeper collaboration between businesses.

DENSO remains committed to contributing to the development of the local economy and the automotive industry by meeting the needs of regional customers.

