2024 HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair, Stationery & School Supplies Fair Open Today



HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The first round of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) 2024 trade shows, the 50th HKTDC

Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair , 15th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 22nd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair , jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, launched today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three physical fairs will run concurrently until 11 January and bring together more than 2,600 exhibitors to showcase a wide range of inspiring toys, quality baby products and creative stationery. HKSAR Government Financial Secretary

Paul Chan , HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter KN Lam , HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong and HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee Chairman John Tong officiated the Joint Opening Ceremony of the Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair this morning. Marking the 50th edition of Toys Fair, past chairmen and members of the HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee, industry leaders and international buyers joined the ceremony and enjoyed engaging videos and a photo gallery of Toys Fairs over the past five decades. Paul Chan , HKSAR Government Financial Secretary said at the opening ceremony:“As Hong Kong's 'Toy Story' continues to evolve with support of events like this, so does our position as a preferred destination for MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions)

events in Asia. The convention and exhibition industry has long been an important contributor to our city's overall economy. It attracts high-spending overnight business visitors, spurring economic activities and creating business and employment in sectors such as tourism, retail and catering.” Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“Over the five decades – from the first Toys Fair in 1975 to the golden 50th anniversary this year – we have turned“Made in Hong Kong” into a world-renowned label, and the name is now known as a guarantee for quality products at a good price. As the first round of HKTDC trade shows in 2024, the fairs are themed Innovative Play: A Legend Across Time , signifying the shift in Hong Kong's toy industry. Starting as plastic toy manufacturers in the past, the Hong Kong toy industry has moved towards brand-name development, and transitioned into developing STEM educational toys, smart toys, digital games and green toys. Now Hong Kong's top-notch toy industry still plays a key role in the global market, while the 50th Toys & Games Fair becomes a must-go trade fair for international toy industry workers.” The three fairs draw over 2,600 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia, Europe and the US, presenting a large variety of innovative toys, quality baby products and creative stationery. The HKTDC has proactively arranged nearly 200 buying missions and invited various organisations including importers, shopping centres, franchised stores, retail chains, buying offices and e-commerce platforms to send representatives, creating business opportunities for enterprises from around the world, she added. Upgraded Asian Toys & Games Forum tomorrow explores Asian toy market The International Trade Centre reports that sizeable emerging markets such as the mainland, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Poland continue are driving global toy sales, with Asia and the ASEAN market enjoying great potential. The ASEAN market has become a key export destination for the Hong Kong toy industry. Southeast Asia's share of Hong Kong toy exports grew from 8.4% in 2021 to 17.8% in 2022. Between January and November last year, the figure even reached 20.4%. The upgraded

Asian Toys and Games Forum – themed Unlocking the Asian Market: Insights for the Toy Industry – will be held tomorrow. International toy and game industry experts from AIJU Technological Institute, Naver Z, Euromonitor International and SGS

will discuss market trends and share views on toy industry development and opportunities. They will analyse the needs of different customer groups, provide insights for the industry to develop potential markets, explore hot topics such as hybrid physical-digital toys and artificial intelligence, as well as how toy firms can implement sustainable development goals and obtain certification. Hong Kong Toys Council Chairman Bryant Chan will host the panel discussion on Forging Collaborative Approaches to Create Engaging Play Experiences. Fair seminars will cover such topics as green toy trends, sustainable maternity and baby product market development, toy safety and regulations, toy compliance, testing and certification, keeping visitors up to date on market trends. Photo gallery recaps half century of the fair's development As an Asian flagship industry exhibition, the Toy & Games Fair marks its 50th edition this year. The HKTDC celebrates the milestone with the Toys & Games Fair Photo Gallery, showcasing valuable photos and videos of past fairs, offering visitors a walk down memory lane to recap the fair's growth over half a century. New zones and pavilions debut today, including the

ODM Hub and Collectible Toys Zone in Kidult World , where a 30-cm Bulkyz Collections figurine of Terry Gogard from Street Fighter is among the exhibits. The pre-painted action figure vividly portrays Terry Gogard's unique muscle silhouettes, giving a sense of his strength. The movable joints also make the figure a dynamic one. A two-metre Ultraman figurine and 1.5-metre tall Hong Kong Machines model outside Hall 3B give visitors photo opportunities. The new

Green Toys zone showcases products incorporating green and environmentally friendly elements. For buyers' easy reference, toy and stationery fairs presents more than 200 exhibitors with a Green Leaf label, identifying environmentally friendly products and exhibitors. Baby Products Fair, Stationery & School Supplies Fair present international brands The Baby Products Fair brings together five group pavilions this year, including the return of well-received pavilions from Korea , Singapore and Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association , while the Selection of Europe and Zhejiang's Huzhou pavilions debut, presenting quality baby products such as baby fashion, health and bath items, as well as maternity supplies. The Toy and Baby Products'

Brand Name Gallery returns, showcasing over 220 renowned toy brands and more than 40 baby product brands, including Eastcolight, Hape, Welly, ClassicWorld, Rastar, Masterkidz, AURORA, Tutti Bambini, Cozynsafe, ABC Design and Marcus & Marcus. Highlighted products include the Yippy highchair, a convenient, practical and durable seat that suits all members of a household. Jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the

Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature the latest school and office supplies, creative art supplies and gift stationery. The organisers continue to cooperate with renowned industry associations in different regions, including China Stationery and Sporting Goods Association, Malaysia Stationery Importers and Exporters Association and The Federation of Stationers and Booksellers Association of Malaysia. Under the hybrid

