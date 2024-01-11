(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) LQR House Announces Board Meeting for a Special Dividend up to $1.00 per Common Share



MIAMI BEACH, FL, Jan 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors will convene a meeting to deliberate on the proposed distribution of a special dividend, demonstrating its commitment to supporting shareholders of record.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024, will focus on the potential distribution of a special dividend of up to $1.00 per common share to eligible shareholders. This decision reflects LQR House's ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and recognize the loyalty and support of its investor community.

As a forward-thinking company dedicated to creating value for its stakeholders, LQR House has consistently strived to align its strategies with the interests of its shareholders. The proposed special dividend underscores the Company's confidence in its financial position and outlook, as well as its commitment to delivering returns to investors.

CEO Sean Dollinger expressed enthusiasm about the potential special dividend, stating, "At LQR House, we recognize the importance of rewarding our shareholders for their continued trust and support. This special dividend is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and acknowledging their role in our success."

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the Board of Directors to assess the Company's financial performance, evaluate the current market conditions, and decide on the best course of action to maximize shareholder benefits.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

Investor and Media Contact: ...

SOURCE: LQR House Inc.