US worried regrading Zelensky`s separation with top general

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Bloomberg indicate that the United States is expressing deep apprehension about the apparent discord between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the country's top military official, Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny. Sources familiar with the matter reveal that the Biden administration is increasingly worried that the strained relationship between the two key figures is adversely affecting Ukraine's military endeavors, just as Washington urges Kiev to refine its strategy for countering potential Russian threats in 2024.



According to the Bloomberg article published on Thursday, the Biden administration is keen on Ukraine "sharpening" its plan for dealing with Russia in the upcoming year. However, concerns are mounting in Washington as the reported "differences" between Zelensky and Zaluzhny are perceived to be impeding efforts to solidify a new and effective military strategy for the nation.



Insiders suggest that a clear understanding of Kiev's plans is essential for the United States to determine how it can best align its support to assist Ukraine in defending itself in the face of potential challenges in the coming year. With this in mind, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to address the issue with President Zelensky during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, scheduled between January 15 and 19. The Biden administration is reportedly keen on ensuring that Ukraine has a well-defined and cohesive plan to face geopolitical challenges in 2024.



Tensions between Zelensky and Zaluzhny reportedly surfaced in November, particularly after the general characterized the situation on the battlefield with Russia as a stalemate in an interview with The Economist. While Zaluzhny later retracted his statements, sources suggest that strains persist despite official assertions of unity within the leadership. The intricate dynamics of this rift are expected to be a focal point of discussions between United States and Ukrainian officials, raising questions about the impact of internal disagreements on Ukraine's ability to address external security threats effectively.







